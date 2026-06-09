10 Timeless Kitchen Countertop Options That Make It Easier To Sell Your Home

Remodeling your kitchen can be a substantial undertaking, but it can often pay dividends when you're in the process of selling your home. Exactly how much you get back for your investment, however, can vary significantly depending on the size of your project. According to a 2024 study from The Journal of Light Construction (JLC), you're far more likely to recoup most of the costs of a small kitchen remodel than a major kitchen remodel. That means you'll need to be selective about exactly what you're going to replace within your space before you sell. Getting new countertops is a solid option for many homeowners. Doing so can, as stated by Home Advisor, "boost your home's value, with as much as 98.5% ROI." That's in part because new surfaces transform the heart of the home visually, and put your investment in the space's longevity on clear display for potential buyers.

However, when it comes to purchasing a new countertop, there are quite a few options to choose from. Granite, quartz, and marble are just a few of the most attractive materials that can support selling a house. Your surfaces need to leave a lasting impression on anyone who comes for an open house or a showing. They should be timeless, durable, and come in neutral colors, so that they better match your potential buyers' design preferences and visions for the space. You don't want them to be too polarizing, and it's essential that they steer clear of leaning on modern kitchen trends that everyone secretly hates.