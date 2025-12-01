11 Amazing Countertop Upgrades That Are Worth Every Penny

When deciding on the details for your new kitchen countertops, the process often starts with the biggest decision — choosing the best material for your needs, aesthetic, and budget. After all, the cost of installing new counters is not a small chunk of change; aside from cabinetry and maybe flooring, it's often the third-biggest ticket item in a kitchen remodel. Once you've painstakingly selected the perfect slab of marble, granite, soapstone, butcher block, quartz, or whatever gorgeous material floats your boat, you may think your job is done. However, this is where the fun really begins!

Instead of opting for a standard countertop, your renovation is the perfect time to consider more unique design details, which can take the aesthetic and functionality of your countertops to the next level. From decorative edging to integrated sinks and electrics, there are so many beautiful upgrades to consider during the planning process. If you're remodeling an existing kitchen and you've had a lot of time to learn how you use the space, these countertop upgrades will provide an especially impressive transformation of the way your space flows and works. And some upgrades just look like a million bucks! So, let's dive into our 11 favorite countertop upgrades to elevate your kitchen's look and functionality.