This High-Tech Innovation Turns Your Kitchen Counter Into A No-Wire Charging Station

Modern life is centered around technology. Our phones are always close at hand. While the convenience of mobile devices has become ingrained in most people's daily routines, the constant struggle of messy (or missing!) charging cords is a far-too-familiar annoyance. Since people rely so heavily on their phones and need to keep them charged, the cords have been an unfortunate necessary evil ... until technology came to the rescue.

In recent years, plug-in wireless chargers have hit the market to remove the need for charging cords. While these handy little devices do help keep the phone cord free, the units themselves still need to be plugged in, making them good contenders for only certain areas within close proximity to an outlet, and where the power cord can be hidden. For open areas like countertops, many people have instead opted to install seamless pop-up electrical outlets to give themselves a convenient way to power up their devices. Once popped out, though, these bulky outlets hardly look cleaner than a standard outlet, and you still have all those irritating cords.

Now, there may be an even better solution. FreePower has announced the release of a cutting-edge wireless charging solution that can seamlessly install into a countertop or other surface, to provide built-in wireless charging in your frequently used locations. The integration of the hidden charger into the countertop means there are never any visible cords, since you simply place your phone in the designated area to begin refilling the battery. With high-end design features like an interactive and customizable light that illuminates the countertop to indicate the charging area, and the ability to recharge several devices at the same time, this innovative home improvement streamlines the wireless charging process and enhances the beauty of the space.