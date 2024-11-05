This High-Tech Innovation Turns Your Kitchen Counter Into A No-Wire Charging Station
Modern life is centered around technology. Our phones are always close at hand. While the convenience of mobile devices has become ingrained in most people's daily routines, the constant struggle of messy (or missing!) charging cords is a far-too-familiar annoyance. Since people rely so heavily on their phones and need to keep them charged, the cords have been an unfortunate necessary evil ... until technology came to the rescue.
In recent years, plug-in wireless chargers have hit the market to remove the need for charging cords. While these handy little devices do help keep the phone cord free, the units themselves still need to be plugged in, making them good contenders for only certain areas within close proximity to an outlet, and where the power cord can be hidden. For open areas like countertops, many people have instead opted to install seamless pop-up electrical outlets to give themselves a convenient way to power up their devices. Once popped out, though, these bulky outlets hardly look cleaner than a standard outlet, and you still have all those irritating cords.
Now, there may be an even better solution. FreePower has announced the release of a cutting-edge wireless charging solution that can seamlessly install into a countertop or other surface, to provide built-in wireless charging in your frequently used locations. The integration of the hidden charger into the countertop means there are never any visible cords, since you simply place your phone in the designated area to begin refilling the battery. With high-end design features like an interactive and customizable light that illuminates the countertop to indicate the charging area, and the ability to recharge several devices at the same time, this innovative home improvement streamlines the wireless charging process and enhances the beauty of the space.
FreePower wireless charging is integrated into your surfaces for seamless use
This incredible FreePower wireless charger is installed by professional countertop fabricators into the underside of the slab, leaving the top surface completely seamless. For power, the charger plugs into a standard outlet that is installed and hidden inside your cabinetry, meaning no visible cords... ever! When not in use, the countertop or other surface appears and functions as completely normal.
When the charger detects a compatible device in proximity, an interactive light halo illuminates to display the charging area. The charger comes with an app to control the light halo's color, brightness, nighttime settings, and more. To activate the charging process, simply place up to three devices on the countertop anywhere in the halo, no special alignment or positioning necessary.When it comes to compatibility, the FreePower charger supports a wide range of devices and surfaces. Any device enabled for Qi wireless charging will work with FreePower, including phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more, from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google. It can be used with any thickness of engineered or natural stone countertops, as well as wood or freestanding furniture pieces. However, since the visibility of the illuminated features depends on the translucency of the material, strong translucent stones like quartz are ideal for maximizing the aesthetic and functionality. For opaque materials like wood, homeowners can opt to have the shape of the charging halo lightly etched onto the surface since the light will not permeate the surface.
This incredible FreePower device is the perfect marriage of high-end design and cutting-edge technology to allow for streamlined, stunning cord-free wireless charging in your kitchen or bathroom countertops, as well as in nightstands, desks, end tables, or any other area your devices' batteries might need a little pick-me-up.