15 Modern Kitchen Trends Everyone Secretly Hates In 2026

Planning a kitchen design project can be an exciting experience because of how many different opportunities you have for transforming the heart of your home. You can install brand new countertops, upgrade your cabinets, and finally get rid of your dated backsplash tiles. Or, you can refresh your space with elegant lighting, some fancy appliances, and a splash of colorful paint. At some point or another during the ideation process, though, you might find yourself looking for design inspiration for your project online, which is where you'll inevitably find all sorts of kitchen trends. Some of these trends are undeniably attractive and timeless. Others, however, have begun to overstay their welcome in 2026, with both designers and homeowners hating everything from oversized range hoods and over-the-range microwaves to pot fillers and excessive gadgets.

An optimally-designed kitchen balances visual appeal with functional features. When you're browsing design trends, it can all too easy to focus too much on what looks good in the magazine-style photos. What you should really be keeping an eye out for, though, are fixtures and features that you're going to use consistently to make tasks like cooking, cleaning, and serving food easier. The worst (and often most hated) kitchen trends are those that don't allow for everyday efficiency and organization in the culinary workspace. There are also plenty of kitchen trends out there that have gone a bit too far over to the flashy side — especially for hardware and backsplashes. In short, when you're deciding which directions you're going to go in when tuning up your kitchen, there are more than a few trendy options out there that you should actually be avoiding.