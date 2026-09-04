6 IKEA Home Finds With Deep Discounts For Labor Day 2026

Life tends to get busier when the "ber" months roll around. Now that those poolside summer afternoons are behind you, it's time to regroup and prepare for all that the fall and winter bring: School activities, family gatherings, and a whole lot of time indoors. If you're in need of some new storage pieces to get organized for the colder months, these IKEA September sale items could be worth checking out.

While IKEA's got plenty of fall home decor, it's mostly the bigger furniture pieces that are on sale at the moment. Over 300 listings are currently discounted up to 25%. There's a pretty large selection of bestsellers and big-ticket pieces, including chairs and desks, storage and organization, and bedroom furniture, to name a few. All of these deals are only valid until September 7 or while supplies last — including the pieces below. Also, the discounts are only available for members of the IKEA Family loyalty program. However, signing up for the loyalty program seems relatively painless (and free), and members can enjoy other perks like collecting points to redeem other rewards.