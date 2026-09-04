6 IKEA Home Finds With Deep Discounts For Labor Day 2026
Life tends to get busier when the "ber" months roll around. Now that those poolside summer afternoons are behind you, it's time to regroup and prepare for all that the fall and winter bring: School activities, family gatherings, and a whole lot of time indoors. If you're in need of some new storage pieces to get organized for the colder months, these IKEA September sale items could be worth checking out.
While IKEA's got plenty of fall home decor, it's mostly the bigger furniture pieces that are on sale at the moment. Over 300 listings are currently discounted up to 25%. There's a pretty large selection of bestsellers and big-ticket pieces, including chairs and desks, storage and organization, and bedroom furniture, to name a few. All of these deals are only valid until September 7 or while supplies last — including the pieces below. Also, the discounts are only available for members of the IKEA Family loyalty program. However, signing up for the loyalty program seems relatively painless (and free), and members can enjoy other perks like collecting points to redeem other rewards.
BRIMNES Bed frame with storage and headboard
IKEA's BRIMNES Bed Frame isn't cheap, but it offers a practical way to add bedroom storage and keep chaos like clothes and accessories contained. And the current 16% discount shaves off more than $100 from the price. Right now, it's available in a full for $399, a queen for $449, and a king for $569. Customers praise the spacious drawers, its sturdy build, and find it particularly convenient in small spaces. Note that assembly will likely require two people.
TROFAST Storage combination with boxes
Kids have quite a bit of paraphernalia, and somehow, their knick-knacks continue to multiply. The TROFAST Storage combination with boxes, which is discounted by 20% to $161, offers six large and six small storage bins to keep toys and the like in check. This playroom storage hack, which can also serve as a room divider, clocks in at roughly 36 inches wide, and its green, aqua, or lavender bins add a colorful pop. One reviewer noted that the unit is a little unstable, so you might want to anchor it once assembled.
LAGKAPTEN / ALEX Desk
School is officially in session, and scholars are going to need a place to hunker down. The LAGKAPTEN / ALEX Desk gets recognition for its sturdiness and spaciousness, with some customers noting that it can comfortably fit a computer and printer, or multiple monitors. The piece is $30 off and clocks in at $210. If your academic needs have already been met, customers also use the LAGKAPTEN / ALEX Desk as a vanity.
SKRUVBY Sideboard
If you're planning to do any hosting this upcoming holiday season, you know that having ample storage around the house is as essential as the dinner menu. The SKRUVBY Sideboard, which is discounted by $30 to $169, is a clever storage hack that can serve multiple purposes: Kitchen organization, a coffee station, or even a TV stand in small spaces. Customers praise the design, which sports a modern farmhouse touch and comes in either white or black-blue.
The IVAR 2-section shelving unit
IKEA's IVAR 2-section shelving unit in pine, discounted by 20% to $284, is a multi-tiered storage system that has been in the IKEA rotation for over 50 years. Customers typically utilize it in the attic and garage, and they praise the customizable shelves that put them in control of the organization and storage process. It makes good use of vertical space, clocking in at 89 inches tall, and you can add your choice of IKEA baskets and bins to keep tools, accessories, and other items organized.
BILLY Bookcase corner comb
The BILLY Bookcase corner comb, now $40 off at $320, is a modular corner unit, delivering a built-in feel that can transform dead corners. Overall, reviewers report easy assembly and praise the look of the unit. There are a bunch of different ways to use IKEA's Billy Bookcase: You can extend and add on to the unit with other pieces in the BILLY line.