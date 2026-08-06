IKEA's Fall 2026 Home Products: Top 8 Items To Grab This Month
The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice is upon us, and there are plenty of new IKEA items to help you celebrate fall accordingly. As temperatures begin to dip, all things spooky take center stage and gatherings abound. So, you'll want to get your space adequately prepared. Even if it may be hot and humid, it's in your best interest to scoop up autumnal accessories before the season arrives, as "out of stock" is simply not an option.
Much to autumnophiles' delight, IKEA's latest drops focus on a little bit of everything for the cold-weather months: creepy accents, comfy textiles, warm hues, and practical-yet-chic kitchenware. Whether you're eyeing something small, like decorative accents for your Thanksgiving table settings, or you're on a quest for larger items for a living room makeover, you're bound to find just what you need. So, grab your PSL, a shopping cart, and meet us at IKEA.
HÖSTAGILLE Mug
Nothing hits the spot on a crisp fall day quite like a warm, steamy beverage. At $5, the 16-ounce, dishwasher-safe HÖSTAGILLE Mug in Light Brown is designed for serving items like tea or hot cider. Plus, the earth-toned tempered glass makes for a festive table accent. The contents of the cup might be hot, but customer reviews note that the mug's handle stays cool. Cheers to that.
HÖSTAGILLE Scented candle
If you're looking to hit your autumnal accessory quota, a pumpkin-scented candle is an obvious choice. A new item in IKEA's HÖSTAGILLE line ($9.99), features two wicks, a 40-hour burn time, and houses the pumpkin-and-pie-scented wax in a gourd-shaped glass. Once you've used it up, the jar can be used to store knickknacks or be placed alongside other seasonal decor. Just make sure you don't run it through the dishwasher.
STRANDMON Wing chair
Despite the typical modern vibes, IKEA has some grandma-chic decor with '90s energy to offer. The STRANDMON Wing chair ($349) has a look that invokes nostalgia and complements the lived-in aesthetic that many homeowners are trying to achieve. Although the chair's design might be 60 years old, IKEA reintroduced the hit and gave it a gingham makeover to add a playful pop to the living room. Customers praise the chair for its comfort and support, yet some had a few issues with the assembly, according to reviews.
FLIKHAGTORN Throw
Blankets are necessary for Halloween movie marathons, particularly if you need to shield yourself from frightening scenes. The FLIKHAGTORN Throw ($12.99) is a multi-colored checkered print that was designed in typical fall colors, made of 100% recycled polyester, and clocks in at 47-by-63 inches. Functional and chic, one reviewer notes, "Very nice to drape over the sofa or as an extra blanky for a late afternoon snooze." However, others feel as though it's a bit thin for cooler temps. Explore unique ways to store blankets so you can appreciate the throw's style from afar after the horror movies wrap up.
SANELA Cushion cover
The easiest way to transition your space for the fall is to swap out accents like throw blankets and pillows. Fortunately, the 16-by-23-inch SANELA cushion cover ($9.99) is suitable for living rooms or bedrooms. It's now available in a mustard hue that pairs well with other autumnal tones, like the ones in the FLIKHAGTORN Throw. The cotton-velvet texture is plush for cooler weather, but keep in mind that pet owners find the material doesn't necessarily mix well with four-legged friends. Also, note that the pillow insert is not included.
KUSTFYR Scented candle in glass
There are lots of Halloween decor ideas from cute to creepy, but those without a paranormal touch are a missed opportunity. The KUSTFYR Scented candle ($9.99), part fragrance and part accessory, is housed in black glass with three little ghost-shaped wax figures peeking out. This find has 28 hours of burn time and is formulated to smell like sweet jelly candy. Once the ghosts melt down, the candle becomes a neutral decor piece that can work post-Halloween.
KUSTFYR Hanging ornaments
Sure, everyone loves decorating their Christmas tree, but there's something extra delightful about spinning the holiday tradition into a spooky ritual. Once you have your Halloween tree of choice selected (black is highly encouraged, of course), the branches can be decorated with details like IKEA's KUSTFYR Hanging ornaments ($3.99). These come in a trio of scary characters: a ghost, vampire, and spider, all of which clock in at roughly around 3 to 5 inches.
SMYCKA Artificial bouquet
Every holiday table needs a floral touch. The SMYCKA Artificial bouquet ($9.99) is a combination of deep maroons and pale pinks that serves as an alternative to the typical orange-and-red combo. The faux florals don't require any watering and are constructed from at least 50% recycled plastic. Plus, they are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The stems have internal steel wires so users can bend them to adjust the bouquet's layout based on their needs.