The 5 Best Ways To Store Blankets That Aren't Shelves Or Baskets
Blankets are a bit like potato chips — you can't have just one. In fact, you probably have throw blankets, comforters, and quilts coming out your ears. It isn't a mystery why, either: Blankets are an affordable and simple way to freshen up your decor or alter the vibe of your space. Plus, they're cozy and come in countless different designs. Who can resist?
The problem, of course, is figuring out what to do with all of them. Folded, bulky blankets take up a lot of space, and it's easy to collect so many that you no longer have enough baskets or shelf space to store them all. The fix? Instead of thinking of blankets as excess inventory that needs to be stored away, why not think of them as a collection? Putting your quilts, comforters, and throws on display instead of tucking them away is a stylish way to make your home feel lived in and cozy, while also directly solving your storage woes.
Display your blankets on a blanket ladder
Blanket ladders are a classic blanket storage solution for a reason — they're super chic and come in a ton of styles. These items are exactly what they sound like: a decorative ladder that can be used to store blankets vertically. They can be used for throws, quilts, or afghans, and they allow you to display your blankets instead of hiding them away. A charming way to store blankets without clutter, they're also streamlined enough that they don't take up a ton of space.
Blanket ladders come in a variety of materials, but wood and metal are the most common. They are quite simple to use — just fold your blankets and drape one (or two) over each rung. For a more lived-in look, you can even skip the folding entirely and pull your blankets through the rungs. This will create a lovely cascade of fabric that isn't too fussy. The ladder can be leaned against a wall near your couch, armchair, or bed to keep your blankets close at hand.
Keep your blankets out of the way with a glass cabinet
While you could keep your blankets folded in a closet or solid hutch, why not display them in a glass fronted cabinet instead? This storage solution is great because it allows you to see your beautiful blanket collection while still keeping them tidy and out of the way. A full cabinet with many colors of throws and quilts can even look a bit like a framed piece of art, with warm wood encasing the stacked blankets like a picture frame as they peek through the glass panels.
There are plenty of options if you're looking for a glass-paneled cabinet to keep your blankets in. Curio cabinets are a great choice and come in styles that work with just about any aesthetic. For a larger blanket collection, you could even use a china cabinet. If you're coming up a bit short in the space department, try a cabinet that's tall and narrow — this will utilize the vertical space in your home while taking up less real estate.
Tuck blankets into a cedar chest
If you'd prefer to have your off-duty blankets hidden away, consider storing them in a cedar chest. Cedar chests are as durable as they are beautiful, and they often make for impressive family heirlooms. Putting blankets inside a chest helps cut down on visual clutter because it keeps them completely out of sight. As an added bonus, your blankets will smell amazing when you take them out to use them! These chests come in all shapes and sizes, so you're sure to find the perfect one for your home. Pick a small chest if you have a smaller space, or an oversized hope chest-style option for an oversized collection.
One of the best parts of keeping your blankets in cedar chests — apart from that heavenly smell — is that it will help protect them from damage created by pests like moths. This is because the wood contains a natural oil that repels insects. Cedar wood also does a great job at absorbing moisture from the air, which protects your blankets from mildew and mold.
Hang your blankets on the wall
Really want to lean into displaying your blankets? Why not hang them on the wall like pieces of art? This can help add a sense of warmth and coziness to your home while adding some color and texture to an otherwise boring wall.
One of the best ways to hang your blankets is with a full-length quilt hanger or a collection of smaller blanket clips. Typically made of wood and able to clip onto your blanket so it can be hung damage free, these handy contraptions will hold your blanket stretched out across the wall like a colorful poster. This option is best for blankets that you don't plan to use anytime soon. For those that you would like to keep on hand, try using simple wall hooks instead, as these will allow you to hang your quilt or throw like a coat. For an even easier way to store your blankets, you can also use coat racks.
Drape blankets over furniture to create a lived-in vibe
Perhaps the easiest place to store your blankets is on your furniture. Blankets instantly make your space feel cozy and lived-in, and laying a soft throw or patterned quilt across a chair or bed is the perfect way to invite people to sit down and relax. You can drape one over the back of your couch to keep things casual and perfectly tousled, or fold it neatly and lay it over the arm of a chair or the foot of your bed.
For more texture and visual interest, you can also try mixing and matching both strategies. For example, neatly fold one blanket and put it over the arm, then toss another across the one you folded. You can also drape blankets across stools or ottomans. If you want to completely change the look of your space, you can even use a blanket as a furniture cover — just smooth it over your couch (or armchair) and neatly tuck it in.