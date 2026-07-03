The 5 Best Ways To Store Blankets That Aren't Shelves Or Baskets

Blankets are a bit like potato chips — you can't have just one. In fact, you probably have throw blankets, comforters, and quilts coming out your ears. It isn't a mystery why, either: Blankets are an affordable and simple way to freshen up your decor or alter the vibe of your space. Plus, they're cozy and come in countless different designs. Who can resist?

The problem, of course, is figuring out what to do with all of them. Folded, bulky blankets take up a lot of space, and it's easy to collect so many that you no longer have enough baskets or shelf space to store them all. The fix? Instead of thinking of blankets as excess inventory that needs to be stored away, why not think of them as a collection? Putting your quilts, comforters, and throws on display instead of tucking them away is a stylish way to make your home feel lived in and cozy, while also directly solving your storage woes.