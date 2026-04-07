Stop Folding Blankets: There's An Easier Way To Store Them And Save Space

To make this a reality, you need to start by getting a wall-mounted coat rack. But there are so many to choose from that could help with blankets — so it's all about what would work best in your household. For example, how much wall space do you have? Is there a certain amount of hooks or pegs you need? You'll want to count your blankets to reach an answer. Keep in mind that you might want a few additional hooks to mix in things like a wreath, baskets, or an adorable wooden sign. It'll allow the rack to be both functional and decorative.

With just a quick search online, you'll find a sea of options. This Wall Mounted Coat Rack features eight hooks, which could be enough for a large family that enjoys lots of movie nights. Or, a Vintage Coat Rack could add a bit of charm as it holds onto just a few blankets. A money-saving alternative would be to check out your local thrift store. If you're lucky, you might be able to find an accordion coat rack that has the ability to expand, allowing you to choose the length you need for blanket storage.

The next thing to do is mount your wall coat rack. After it's securely installed, simply hang your blankets on the hooks, where they'll wait patiently until it's couch-snuggling time. With the blankets utilizing a wall instead of being stored on a shelf, you'll save both space and time that would be wasted through folding them. You could hang a variety of blankets or update them so they all match. Just be mindful of their size, as you wouldn't want to hang ones that are overly bulky.