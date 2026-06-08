Everyone Had This 100 Years Ago: Now It's The Charming Way To Store Blankets Without Clutter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's nice to keep extra blankets on hand, even when it's not frigid outside. But it doesn't mean they have to clutter up a space. If you've been looking for a stylish way to store blankets while also making sure they're accessible, grab a quilt rack from the thrift store. People everywhere have discovered that quilt racks are an excellent storage solution — not just for quilts, but regular blankets, too. Simply place one in the corner of a room and hang folded blankets from its rails. There's a chance it'll give off an old-fashioned, grandma vibe that brings you back to yesteryear.
Quilt racks have been used in homes for many decades. In addition to being storage pieces, they're great for displaying quilts and giving them a spot to air out, too. Although quilt racks come in different styles, they oftentimes feature horizontal bars for draping quilts (or blankets) over. Their design might be simple, but quilt racks are full of charm because of how classic they are. If you keep your eyes peeled, you might be able to find a vintage one at a yard sale or your local thrift shop. Pick up paint or stain as well to make it a clever blanket storage DIY you'll love.
Upcycle an old quilt rack into your blankets' new home
Before hanging your blankets, your quilt rack might need a little TLC. Clean it up and revive the wood by applying a coat of stain, such as with Minwax Wood Finish. Alternatively, you could paint it a color that reminds you of the good old days, like a soft green or yellow. Some quilt racks have adorable cutouts on their sides, but you could also paint designs on them using these Jeffdad Reusable Flower Stencils. If needed, tighten any screws so that the rack is sturdy enough to hold your blankets.
@skyehitchcock
do you like the end result? or would you have sanded and stained it?! #homediy #thriftedhome #thrifting #thriftfinds #momtok #hitchcockhome
Once your quilt rack is ready, pick the perfect spot for it. For instance, having a cozy blanket always available could be ideal in the living room, bedroom, or on a covered patio. It would also be a darling piece in a baby or child's room to store their favorite blankies. After setting it down, fold your blankets neatly and hang them over the rails. You could also drape small ones unfolded if you prefer having them spread out. Just make sure not to put too much weight on the piece.
The quilt rack will keep your blankets tidy so they don't create visual clutter in a room. You could also use it to display old special blankets that you'd rather not store in a closet. Perhaps you have one from a relative that stirs up nostalgia — similar to the quilt rack itself. You could also enhance the vintage charm by pairing it with other old items. Imagine how lovely a quilt rack would look next to DIY wall decor made from doilies. Or, place it on a round, braided rug that reminds you of childhood.