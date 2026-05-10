Reuse Old Vintage Doilies To DIY Wall Decor You'll Love

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Dust off those doilies that your grandma passed down to you, or head to the textiles section of the thrift store the next time you're there to grab a stockpile. Why? Because there are so many genius ideas for repurposing thrifted vintage doilies around the house. Many of the ideas result in stunning wall art, including a DIY on the Our Upcycled Life YouTube channel. The creator uses a flat wicker tray as the backdrop with a round doily attached in the middle as the centerpiece. It's simple yet impactful on your wall.

And while the original creator refers to the base as a wicker tray or basket, it looks a lot like those wicker paper plate holders many of us grew up with. If you're lucky, you'll run into a pile of them at a thrift store for cheap. But if you can't find them used, you can buy something similar brand new — Walmart offers these Stock Your Home Bamboo Paper Plate Holders. For this DIY, you can use similar flat wicker trays or baskets in a round shape (like the inspiration project features), or in a square or rectangular shape.

The other main material is at least one doily. For a simple design, find a doily that's the same shape and just slightly smaller than the basket you're using. Or, create a collage-style display with several doilies and other embellishments layered onto the wicker backdrop. You'll also need something to attach the doily — hot glue works well.