Not Shelves, Not Drawers: A Smarter Way To Store Bulky Blankets

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Spare blankets are a welcome sight on a chilly night, but when they're not needed, they could take up a lot of space. Blankets can be bulky, especially if they're thick or for a king- or queen-sized bed. Folding them to fit onto a shelf in the linen closet means there may not be much room for anything else on that shelf. There goes all your storage space. Banish the bulk by storing the blankets on sturdy hangers instead, and in a place other than the linen closet. If you only use those bulky blankets once in a great while, there's no real need to keep them so close at hand. Hanging them in a closet with louvered doors can help keep those blankets smelling fresh all the time since there's more airflow coming through. They're bound to smell better than if stored on overstuffed closet shelves in a stuffy closet with a solid door.

If you do use your bulky blankets regularly and they look nice enough to display, use racks to store your blankets in the room where they're most needed. Imagine all the freed space in your linen closet now, giving you room to store more towels, sheets, and pillow cases. It also makes it easier to find the linens you're looking for when it's time to change the sheets.