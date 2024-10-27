The Playroom Storage Hack That Keeps Everything Neat And Organized

There are idyllic, beautiful images of perfectly neat, color-coordinated, designed-to-the-nines playrooms all over social media that are nothing short of aspirational. But any parent knows that achieving (or perhaps more accurately, maintaining) that aesthetic with actual children using the space seems darn near impossible. However, a well-designed and clear storage system can go a long way towards keeping your little one's space organized, as well as looking and functioning its best. Salam C. Shaban, also known as @tidymess_dxb, shared on Instagram how she used a genius yet super simple hack to keep her playroom storage properly labeled and securely in place by adhering plastic clip labels onto fabric cube bins. The result is a clean playroom with a clearly defined storage place for everything!

To put a system like this in place for yourself, you must first start with selecting a few storage essentials for your particular playroom space. Cube storage units similar to the video are available in many grid sizes from retailers like Amazon, Target, and IKEA. The extremely popular fabric storage containers housed within each cube are available in many styles to suit your aesthetic and can range from about 10 inches to 13 inches square, so be sure you are buying the correct size for your shelving unit. Once you have your cube storage unit up and running, it's time to start organizing and creating these clever labels for perfecting your kid's toys and games storage.