The Playroom Storage Hack That Keeps Everything Neat And Organized
There are idyllic, beautiful images of perfectly neat, color-coordinated, designed-to-the-nines playrooms all over social media that are nothing short of aspirational. But any parent knows that achieving (or perhaps more accurately, maintaining) that aesthetic with actual children using the space seems darn near impossible. However, a well-designed and clear storage system can go a long way towards keeping your little one's space organized, as well as looking and functioning its best. Salam C. Shaban, also known as @tidymess_dxb, shared on Instagram how she used a genius yet super simple hack to keep her playroom storage properly labeled and securely in place by adhering plastic clip labels onto fabric cube bins. The result is a clean playroom with a clearly defined storage place for everything!
To put a system like this in place for yourself, you must first start with selecting a few storage essentials for your particular playroom space. Cube storage units similar to the video are available in many grid sizes from retailers like Amazon, Target, and IKEA. The extremely popular fabric storage containers housed within each cube are available in many styles to suit your aesthetic and can range from about 10 inches to 13 inches square, so be sure you are buying the correct size for your shelving unit. Once you have your cube storage unit up and running, it's time to start organizing and creating these clever labels for perfecting your kid's toys and games storage.
Plastic label hack to ensure your organization system stays in place
To DIY a similar Instagram playroom organization system, purchase a set of clear plastic bin labels that are designed with a clip to be fastened onto the top edge of the fabric cubes. From there, you have a few options for creating the text for your labels. Similar to the Instagram video, you can type them on your label maker with clear tape. A label maker with a collection of picture symbols is ideal for adding a perfect visual aid for young children who are not yet at reading age. Alternatively, you can type up your label text and print it or hand write the words, cutting the paper to size so they can slide right into the interior of the plastic label holder.
Once you have all of your labels made, here is where the simple-yet-brilliant hack comes into play. If you were to just clip these plastic labels onto the fabric bin, your kids would lose them forever within minutes. Super glue to the rescue! Holding the plastic label upside down, squeeze a drop of glue inside each end of the rounded tube of the clip, tipping the label from side to side to allow the glue to spread out along the interior. Next, clip the plastic label onto the top center of the fabric bin on the front, squeezing firmly to make sure the glue adheres. Once it's dry, your perfectly placed labels can't wander away and your organization system stays intact. Now if only there was a hack so simple for getting your children to actually put their toys away in the bins!