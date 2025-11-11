Genius Ways To Use IKEA's BILLY Bookcases To Transform Your Kitchen
IKEA is famous for providing affordable, functional home goods, but if you really want to get the best bang for your buck, you will want to get a bit creative. There are IKEA "hacks" all over the internet, and the BILLY bookcase series is one of the most frequently repurposed. Not only are these bookcases budget-friendly, but they are also durable and incredibly versatile. Aside from holding books, they can be used in many unconventional ways in rooms like your kitchen, where they can create cozy nooks, functional storage, and stunning focal points in the heart of the home.
While there are a ton of IKEA BILLY bookcase hacks to consider for your next DIY, we gathered up some of our favorites that are specific to the kitchen. With only a few units, you can cover everything from giving yourself more counter space and storage to upgrading your space visually. Projects like creating an organized cookbook library or a new kitchen island are also pretty beginner-friendly, so you don't need a ton of construction experience to make these look professionally installed and high-end.
Build your dream cookbook library
If you have a collection of cookbooks, saved recipes, and utensils that are more like family heirlooms than functioning culinary tools, the BILLY bookcase can help set you on the path to making your cookbook-lover's dream kitchen display a reality. The beauty of these bookcases is that the majority of construction is already done for you, so besides assembling and installing them, you can really focus on the aesthetics of making them come to life in whatever way you envision. If you want to make them look more expensive and like custom built-ins, all you really need is some paint and a bit of molding. You can even add arches to the top to give them a softer, more romantic look.
Should you be working with a particularly small space and attempting to create something that will section off a part of a larger room, color drenching your shelves in a statement color is a great way to make it feel separate and intentional. If your kitchen demands that your "library" be limited to just a corner, using at least three bookshelves can help make the most of it while also making it visually interesting and inviting. Plus, you could even build in a bench, desk, or breakfast nook for a cute and cozy feel.
Make an awkward space into a fantasy pantry
An achievable "dream kitchen" can mean a lot of different things to different people based on their style preferences, cooking needs, and budget, but one thing that most people include in their ideal setup is a well-organized and functional pantry. Unfortunately, many kitchens do not have a pantry built in, but for some reason, a lot of them do include poorly used, awkward spaces. Though this waste of precious square footage definitely comes with its frustrations, the BILLY bookcase may be exactly what you need to transform it from something you hate living with to something you can't live without.
Since there are so many size and style options (with single units starting at only 15 ¾ inches wide), you can really design a pantry that works perfectly for you and your kitchen. This means shelves, drawers, and doors are all options that you could either purchase from IKEA or DIY to get something more custom. The BILLY line also has bookshelves that come in shorter heights, so if you are working under a cabinet or have low ceilings, there are still ways to make this work for you. Do it right, and it's easy to make your IKEA hacks look super professional.
Coffee and cocktails and cookbooks, oh my!
One of the best ways to save and utilize space in your home is with built-in storage. If you are attempting to achieve the "built-in" look, using BILLY bookcases to frame something that is already in place can help you both create a focal point in the room and give you a head start when it comes to the construction process. The other great thing is that since these are not fully built-in, you could design them so that they can be temporary enough to relocate if you are a renter.
Though surrounding a window with bookshelves is one option (this also works well as an idea for home office libraries), you could easily make the BILLY into a coffee bar setup. Not only can you build a space to make your tastiest caffeinated concoctions and cocktail creations, but this is also a great way to keep everything you need within reach — appliances, tools, ingredients, you name it. Just make sure that you consider an accessible plug if you want to be able to use your coffee machines on site.
Bring your dream island into your kitchen
One of the biggest complaints that people have with their kitchens is that they don't have enough counter space. Unfortunately, this can be pretty limiting — especially when you are working with a rented space where you can't remove or add anything permanent. But you can actually use BILLY bookcases to create a structure that offers not only more counter space through means of an island, kitchen bar, or whatever sort of solution you come with, but also gives you the option for storage down below.
This kitchen island DIY can be a semi-permanent structure that is sturdy enough to stay in place but could also be taken apart. It could even come with you if you move. This can be an excellent way to store away your less frequently used appliances and cookware so that they are out of sight when out of mind, keeping them organized and maximizing the counter space you already have by keeping them clutter-free.