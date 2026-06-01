Neither Shelves Nor Dressers — A Simple Way To Add Bedroom Storage And Save Space

You'll first want to do some internet scrolling to find a wall-mounted laundry rack. Select one that'll work best in the space you have available in your bedroom. For instance, the Vikaqi Wall Mounted Foldable Clothes Drying Rack is 32 inches wide by 16 inches deep. It has several rods that can be used for hanging, draping, or setting garments on. On the other hand, the SONGMICS Accordion Laundry Rack has only a 16.5-inch width, but has similar rods for clothing storage. Another option is the 14-inch wide ZdwCyl Clothes Drying Rack, which is made solely for hanging items instead of holding onto stacks. Each one is designed to utilize vertical space and has the ability to fold against the wall.

After you install your laundry rack, you can begin placing garments on it. However, always be mindful not to overload it with weight! Consider using it for specific items, such as a storage spot for your weekly work clothes. Or, if you enjoy planning out your outfits for trips or upcoming events. If it's a warm-weather season, hang all of your favorite tank tops and set a pile of shorts on top. You could always store random garments if you prefer, but having a specific category could help with organization.

A wall-mounted laundry rack can be used for clothing accessories as well. Store your purses and belts on its hooks (if it features them), or use hangers instead. Drape scarves and ties over the rods. The top can be used for hats, lightweight shoes, or a basket of costume jewelry. Its versatility will, of course, depend on the rack's design. And if you can't get enough space-saving, there's an IKEA hack that doubles closet storage, too.