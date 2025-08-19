The IKEA Hack That Doubles Closet Storage Space In Even The Smallest Of Bedrooms
When it comes to creating a high-end custom closet, the hefty price tag can often be a shocker or even a total deal breaker for some homeowners. Considering the massive investment, it's no surprise that budget-friendly DIY custom closet projects are so popular on the internet and social media, making the undertaking more accessible at a lower price point. The easiest way to achieve the luxury look on a budget? Why, IKEA, of course. Heather Barnes (@ourbarnesyard) shared on TikTok how she used an IKEA bookcase to transform her small standard closet into an organized paradise with maximum storage space. By simply installing the bookcase in the middle to separate two sections of hanging storage, Barnes gained two drawers, four shelves, and an extra hanging rod for her tiny closet. That's huge!
Before you start this genius project, you'll need to decide which IKEA bookshelf is right for you. You could use a BRIMNES shelf like on the TikTok video, which has two large drawers at the bottom, a steal for only $109. But you could also use the BILLY bookcase with a single drawer if you are after more open shelf space for the same price. Lastly, you could opt to go with a PAX frame and customize it however you'd like with drawers, pullouts, and more, though the cost will be higher for this system compared to the other two options. Depending on your closet dimensions, the widths and heights of these frames will also play a part in selecting the one that will work best for you. Once you have it picked out, you are ready to begin DIYing the stunning IKEA closet of your dreams.
Create a custom-looking closet with an IKEA bookshelf to maximize storage
@ourbarnesyard
Closet levelled UP
Begin by giving the closet interior a fresh coat of paint if needed or adding wallpaper for an extra fun pop of color. Next, assemble your chosen IKEA cabinet according to the instructions and place it inside the closet. You can position it in the center like on TikTok, or off to one side for very small spaces. Once the shelf location is determined, secure it to the wall as instructed for safety and stability.
Now that your IKEA shelf is installed, it's time to work on the hanging rod area(s). The original TikToker was able to reuse an existing closet shelf and supports to simplify the project and save money. She placed the shelf on top of the IKEA bookcase and then cut the original wood support pieces to size to fit under each side of the shelf in an L-shape (the bookcase supports the middle so you just need to line the side and back walls with pieces for the shelf to sit on). If you don't have existing material to reuse, you could cut a piece of plywood and some 1x4s to size to accomplish the same thing. Caulk and paint all supports as needed. Once dry, install a closet pole socket bracket, like this one from Amazon, near the top of each hanging section, with the option to add a second rod below for double the storage. Trim a wood or metal closet rod to the correct width for each set of brackets to finish the look.
With only an inexpensive IKEA bookshelf and miscellaneous supplies, you can create a gorgeous, custom-looking closet packed with storage space in only an afternoon and for under $200. Talk about a serious wallet-friendly closet upgrade!