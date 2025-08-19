The IKEA Hack That Doubles Closet Storage Space In Even The Smallest Of Bedrooms

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to creating a high-end custom closet, the hefty price tag can often be a shocker or even a total deal breaker for some homeowners. Considering the massive investment, it's no surprise that budget-friendly DIY custom closet projects are so popular on the internet and social media, making the undertaking more accessible at a lower price point. The easiest way to achieve the luxury look on a budget? Why, IKEA, of course. Heather Barnes (@ourbarnesyard) shared on TikTok how she used an IKEA bookcase to transform her small standard closet into an organized paradise with maximum storage space. By simply installing the bookcase in the middle to separate two sections of hanging storage, Barnes gained two drawers, four shelves, and an extra hanging rod for her tiny closet. That's huge!

Before you start this genius project, you'll need to decide which IKEA bookshelf is right for you. You could use a BRIMNES shelf like on the TikTok video, which has two large drawers at the bottom, a steal for only $109. But you could also use the BILLY bookcase with a single drawer if you are after more open shelf space for the same price. Lastly, you could opt to go with a PAX frame and customize it however you'd like with drawers, pullouts, and more, though the cost will be higher for this system compared to the other two options. Depending on your closet dimensions, the widths and heights of these frames will also play a part in selecting the one that will work best for you. Once you have it picked out, you are ready to begin DIYing the stunning IKEA closet of your dreams.