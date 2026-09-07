DIY Elegant Pavers On A Budget Using This Amazon Find
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Paving the way to an elegant backyard space isn't always easy ... or cheap. Even basic concrete pavers usually run between $2 to $8 per square foot. Considering patios average 200 to 300 square feet, that total will add up quickly, especially if you hire someone for the installation. DIYing the pavers is a cheaper alternative, especially if you skip the pre-bagged concrete and use the 4-2-1 rule for mixing concrete. These Betonex concrete molds from Amazon let you create elegant shapes by mixing concrete and pouring it into the molds.
Of course, you can make basic pavers with objects you already have around home — like using old pie pans to make charming, DIY stepping stones. What sets these molds apart is the unique shapes and integrated designs, which lend an elegant, old-world look. Multiple curves and angles give each paver a distinct shape, and the scroll-like raised designs maintain an upscale feel.
These molds have a 4.2-star rating from 123 reviews. The set contains two small and two large molds. You can buy more than one set to make the paver production go faster, but each set costs about $40, so buying extras will increase the project cost. The smaller designs measure 8.7 inches by 8.7 inches, while the larger molds are 10.06 inches by 8.7 inches.
Creating your own elegant pavers with these molds
There are plenty of ways to repurpose household items to make pavers, but manufactured molds should be easier to get the pavers out of — a common sticking point with these projects. Quite a few reviewers report the pavers sticking, even in these purpose-built molds. One reviewer found a clever solve: Spray the molds with nonstick cooking spray to help them pop out easily. You can also buy concrete mold release sprays to help with this issue. Some people said even with this hack they struggled to remove the pavers, so be generous with the spray.
The shapes of the molds are designed for the smaller and larger pieces to fit together like a puzzle. Place them close together to create an elegant patio space. Adding manicured potted plants or topiaries on the patio could enhance the high-end, formal feel. If you want a straight edge to your patio, one reviewer shared how they divided the smaller mold into two compartments, resulting in halved pavers that can create straight sides to a paved area.
These pretty pavers could also make an ideal structured, formal walkway leading to different areas of your yard. Since the pavers fit together neatly, you can create a tidy, straight pathway rather than piecing together different-shaped stones that might create a more rustic or whimsical path. Lay the pavers close together in relatively straight or gently curving walkways. If you want to cover more ground while still incorporating elegant designs, you can also use a boot tray to make stylish DIY pavers. Boot trays are typically larger, so you won't have to mold as many to cover the area, and Amazon has ones with intricate patterns, like this Superio Rubber Boot & Shoe Tray.