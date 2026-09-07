DIY Elegant Pavers On A Budget Using This Amazon Find

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Paving the way to an elegant backyard space isn't always easy ... or cheap. Even basic concrete pavers usually run between $2 to $8 per square foot. Considering patios average 200 to 300 square feet, that total will add up quickly, especially if you hire someone for the installation. DIYing the pavers is a cheaper alternative, especially if you skip the pre-bagged concrete and use the 4-2-1 rule for mixing concrete. These Betonex concrete molds from Amazon let you create elegant shapes by mixing concrete and pouring it into the molds.

Of course, you can make basic pavers with objects you already have around home — like using old pie pans to make charming, DIY stepping stones. What sets these molds apart is the unique shapes and integrated designs, which lend an elegant, old-world look. Multiple curves and angles give each paver a distinct shape, and the scroll-like raised designs maintain an upscale feel.

These molds have a 4.2-star rating from 123 reviews. The set contains two small and two large molds. You can buy more than one set to make the paver production go faster, but each set costs about $40, so buying extras will increase the project cost. The smaller designs measure 8.7 inches by 8.7 inches, while the larger molds are 10.06 inches by 8.7 inches.