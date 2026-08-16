Use A Boot Tray To Make Stylish DIY Pavers On A Budget
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Online DIYers have figured out how to make pavers from virtually anything, and there's even a hack that uses egg cartons to DIY stylish pavers on a budget. As wild as this idea sounds, it's not the only offbeat concept out there. Another innovative TikToker, basicboringmarie, came up with an ingenious method that repurposes a boot tray into a mold for DIY pavers. They shared how to create this customized hardscaping option for accenting gardens, creating walkways, and defining other outdoor spaces.
For this idea, you can use any rubber boot tray with a novelty design etched on the bottom. The boot tray's pattern will transfer to the DIY paver stone, resulting in a unique look. This makes it important to choose a design that matches your outdoor aesthetic. Basicboringmarie used a tray similar to the Minuteman International's Black Rubber Novelty Boot Tray Mat, which has a symmetrical S-scroll pattern. This classy style is versatile and befits traditional and farmhouse-inspired landscapes. If you go with another style, just ensure that it's also made of rubber so you can follow the same process to extract the pavers from their mold.
Many stepping stone molds without any attractive etching are pricier than this tray, making this idea budget-friendly in addition to being stylish. Plus, it doesn't require many materials. Aside from the paver stone formula, all you need is canola oil spray, a roll of Hanwraps Hardware Cloth, and either gloves or a tool like Beyotool's Putty Knives.
How to use a boot tray as a charming mold for DIY pavers
This idea is simple. Just pour the formula into the boot tray, let it harden and dry, and pop out a charming paver stone. In their first DIY attempt, basicboringmarie attempted to make the pavers out of concrete. However, they recommend skipping the concrete for an attractive alternative. They used mortar mix to make their stones instead, as their TikTok revealed that the material held up far better than the concrete.
Start creating these stunning, budget-friendly DIY pavers by spraying the inside of the boot tray with canola oil spray. Be sure to coat the entire interior, so it's easy to extract the finished paver. Next, lay down a layer of mortar mix, making your way slowly across the entire boot tray. Work section by section, spreading each clump of mortar so it fills the etched design without drying too quickly. Wear a pair of disposable gloves and do it by hand, or use a set of putty knives to press the material into place. Don't initially fill the whole boot tray, since sneaking in a layer of hardware cloth will provide extra support. Once that's in place, hide it beneath a top layer of mortar mix.
Many mortar blends dry in 24 to 48 hours. Once dried, carefully flip the boot tray over on a clean patch of grass, and slowly lift the tray, leaving the etched stone behind. Then, carefully move it to its new home.