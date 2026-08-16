Use A Boot Tray To Make Stylish DIY Pavers On A Budget

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Online DIYers have figured out how to make pavers from virtually anything, and there's even a hack that uses egg cartons to DIY stylish pavers on a budget. As wild as this idea sounds, it's not the only offbeat concept out there. Another innovative TikToker, basicboringmarie, came up with an ingenious method that repurposes a boot tray into a mold for DIY pavers. They shared how to create this customized hardscaping option for accenting gardens, creating walkways, and defining other outdoor spaces.

For this idea, you can use any rubber boot tray with a novelty design etched on the bottom. The boot tray's pattern will transfer to the DIY paver stone, resulting in a unique look. This makes it important to choose a design that matches your outdoor aesthetic. Basicboringmarie used a tray similar to the Minuteman International's Black Rubber Novelty Boot Tray Mat, which has a symmetrical S-scroll pattern. This classy style is versatile and befits traditional and farmhouse-inspired landscapes. If you go with another style, just ensure that it's also made of rubber so you can follow the same process to extract the pavers from their mold.

Many stepping stone molds without any attractive etching are pricier than this tray, making this idea budget-friendly in addition to being stylish. Plus, it doesn't require many materials. Aside from the paver stone formula, all you need is canola oil spray, a roll of Hanwraps Hardware Cloth, and either gloves or a tool like Beyotool's Putty Knives.