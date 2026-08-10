Turn Upcycled Materials Into Stunning DIY Pavers On A Budget

You know how it goes — you hear "landscaping project" and immediately visualize the dollar bills flying from your wallet. But not every exterior upgrade has to break the bank. Sometimes, all you need are a few basic supplies and upcycled materials to make an impact, such as in the case of the custom stepping stone DIY project shared by TikTok user byraquellugo. With just some concrete, sand, decorative rocks, and a mold, she created a unique floral design stepping stone that's thoughtful and nature-inspired. The key is assembling the pavers upside down, layering sand, a decorative pattern, and concrete to create a unique paver to add visual appeal to your outdoor space for only a few bucks each.

To create this one-of-a-kind stepping stone, begin by choosing the overall shape that suits your aesthetic. A square or rectangular concrete mold has a more tailored, clean look; it's not necessarily modern, but can lean that way with decorative simplicity. A round or freeform design feels more organic and whimsical. For square or rectangle pavers, you can easily build a mold out of scrap wood, screws, and a speed square to ensure right angles. You can also find a wide variety of well-rated, affordable premade options online, such as the U0U Reusable Square Stepping Stone Molds ($21.99 for a set of three varying sizes) or Gretjob Reusable Round Stepping Stone Molds ($19.99 for a set of six varying sizes). If you feel ambitious, you can also try using plastic bags or plastic milk jug molds to make organic, freeform paver shapes. With your preferred mold in hand, this inexpensive, custom stepping stone DIY upgrades your yard or garden with personalized charm in just a couple of hours.