Old Milk Jugs Are The Secret To A Stunning Faux-Stone Garden Path On A Budget
One would be hard-pressed to name a more sophisticated, organic detail than a winding cobblestone pathway meandering through a lush garden. Reminiscent of the grounds of a quaint English countryside cottage, these textural walkways bring a romantic, old-world charm to any landscape. But with all of this curb appeal comes a hefty price tag if you're looking to add a new cobblestone pathway: upwards of $20 to a whopping $75 per square foot for materials and installation. It's no surprise that many homeowners have resorted to clever DIY techniques to accomplish a similar look without completely breaking the bank.
TikTok user @krystleconfusesherself shared how she created an organic faux-stone path using a particularly surprising tool: milk jugs. By cutting irregularly-shaped, non-stick, reusable ring molds out of the plastic containers, she was able to fill each one with a cement slurry that hardened into unique patterns for faux cobblestones. Compared to installing traditional stone pavers, which would cost thousands for her 56-square foot walkway, this 28-foot path cost only about $90 for two bags of cement, 11 bags of sand, and a 5-gallon bucket cement mixer, according to the TikToker's comments. But don't discount the labor of love this project was, requiring 730 pounds of material, numerous gallons of consumed milk, and four weeks of effort. The result was a stunning faux-cobblestone pathway — and wonderfully strong bones (thanks, calcium!).
To create your own stone-look walkway, prep your path by roughly leveling (it doesn't need to be perfect) the ground where you want the path. The TikToker repurposed some spare garden edging to help lay out her desired shape and define the edges for an easier, cleaner installation. Once you're leveled and mapped out, you're ready to chug some milk and get started with this incredible DIY cobblestone-inspired walkway.
Create irregular faux-stone cement molds from pliable milk jug rings
To create this faux-cobblestone path, collect empty milk jugs in various sizes. The TikToker started with two gallon-sized jugs and one half-gallon jug but accumulated more throughout the project to create more stones per pass. In a second TikTok tutorial, she created the stone templates by cutting each jug in roughly thirds across the middle, as well as removing the top, bottom, and handle, to create irregularly shaped rings. The molds near the top and bottom of the jug will be more rigid and hold their structured shape better, whereas the middle rings will be flexible and ideal for forming the unique shapes that fit between. The half-gallon milk jug might yield four rings due to a shorter upper handle.
Using your milk jug paver molds, start at one end of the walkway and arrange them in your desired shapes, filling in space between larger stones with the smaller half-gallon rings. Manipulate the shape of the more pliable rings to get a custom configuration by using large rocks to hold the molds in place while filling and drying. Leave a small gap between the cement stones for your desired grout. If you plan to use polymeric sand between pavers, the gap can be fairly narrow, whereas you'll want to leave more space between if you prefer an organic filler like moss or thyme.
With your first round of molds in place, prepare the cement mixture. You can grab bags of beginner-friendly pre-mixed concrete, though the TikToker opted to blend three parts sand with one part cement, mixed together with water according to the instructions. This gave her a smoother consistency (without the gravel and small rocks naturally present in the concrete mixture) to better mimic the look of stones.
Pour concrete into molds, adjusting each stone before it hardens
When the cement slurry is mixed, use a trowel to scoop it into each mold. Since the milk jugs are transparent, the TikToker was able to mostly eyeball the height to keep the various stones level on somewhat unlevel ground. She used gloves to ensure the mixture was fully pushed into each corner, and tapped the sides of the mold to help even everything out.
@krystleconfusesherself
Replying to @j779295 how to make plastic milk jug molds for a faux stone pathway
Once the molds are poured, let them mostly cure according to the instructions. However, before they fully harden and are still slightly soft, pull off the milk jug molds. This also gives you the opportunity to make adjustments to the height and shape as needed, flattening or scraping the top of any stones that are too tall or adding material to ones that are too short. Once fully cured, move onto the next round of faux cobblestones, working your way slowly to the other end of the path. The more molds you can make, the fewer rounds of concrete you'd need to complete the pathway, so you may end up looking like a 90s "Got Milk?" advertisement for the next couple weeks — milk mustache and all — in the name of efficiency. Once all stones were in place, the TikToker opted to remove the edging to allow the surrounding gravel to be flush with the new stone path, but you could also leave this in place to create a more defined border with grass, mulch, or more, depending on the aesthetic you want.