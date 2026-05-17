Old Milk Jugs Are The Secret To A Stunning Faux-Stone Garden Path On A Budget

One would be hard-pressed to name a more sophisticated, organic detail than a winding cobblestone pathway meandering through a lush garden. Reminiscent of the grounds of a quaint English countryside cottage, these textural walkways bring a romantic, old-world charm to any landscape. But with all of this curb appeal comes a hefty price tag if you're looking to add a new cobblestone pathway: upwards of $20 to a whopping $75 per square foot for materials and installation. It's no surprise that many homeowners have resorted to clever DIY techniques to accomplish a similar look without completely breaking the bank.

TikTok user @krystleconfusesherself shared how she created an organic faux-stone path using a particularly surprising tool: milk jugs. By cutting irregularly-shaped, non-stick, reusable ring molds out of the plastic containers, she was able to fill each one with a cement slurry that hardened into unique patterns for faux cobblestones. Compared to installing traditional stone pavers, which would cost thousands for her 56-square foot walkway, this 28-foot path cost only about $90 for two bags of cement, 11 bags of sand, and a 5-gallon bucket cement mixer, according to the TikToker's comments. But don't discount the labor of love this project was, requiring 730 pounds of material, numerous gallons of consumed milk, and four weeks of effort. The result was a stunning faux-cobblestone pathway — and wonderfully strong bones (thanks, calcium!).

To create your own stone-look walkway, prep your path by roughly leveling (it doesn't need to be perfect) the ground where you want the path. The TikToker repurposed some spare garden edging to help lay out her desired shape and define the edges for an easier, cleaner installation. Once you're leveled and mapped out, you're ready to chug some milk and get started with this incredible DIY cobblestone-inspired walkway.