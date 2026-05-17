Skip Concrete: 7 Gorgeous, More Eco-Friendly Alternatives For Your Patio

Having a nice patio to relax or entertain guests on is a good way to make use of your backyard, but not every patio is good for the environment. There are plenty of eco-friendly patio ideas you can use when it comes to picking your furniture and decor, but what about the patio itself? The material you choose can have a serious impact on the environmental footprint of this outdoor area. Concrete is a common choice, but unfortunately, the process of making it is harmful to the environment. Luckily, there are other options that are better for the environment! Reclaimed or recycled materials are always a good choice, and natural materials are often more eco-friendly as well.

There are even some ways you can make concrete more eco-friendly, although they may still not be ideal for you. Reclaimed or crushed concrete, which is taken from previous construction sites, can be used for new projects rather than going to waste. In fact, if you currently have a concrete patio you're trying to replace with something more sustainable, this may be a good option for you. You can give your old concrete away or find a local service that takes discarded concrete to crush and reuse, which can mitigate some of the environmental impacts of this material. However, if you're building a new patio from scratch, it's better in the long run to pick a material that's easier to recycle or will break down naturally without polluting the environment.