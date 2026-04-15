Skip Concrete - There's A Gorgeous, More Eco-Friendly Option For Your Patio

If you're planning a patio, there are so many factors to consider. You have to choose a patio layout, determine what sort of work needs to be done to level the area, and of course decide on a material. Concrete is a common choice, but it isn't the most eco-friendly option. If you want something sturdy, stylish, and better for the environment, why not try natural stone? It creates a beautiful and unique patio while having a smaller impact on the ecosystem than concrete.

You may be wondering what makes natural stone a more eco-friendly alternative to concrete. After all, doesn't it still need to be quarried, processed into the correct shape, and shipped from one place to another? Yes, natural stone does still have an impact on the environment for all those reasons. However, concrete has a much larger impact. Making concrete produces a lot of CO2, and while scientists are hard at work trying to reduce those emissions, the impact is still high for the time being. You can bring the impact even lower by using stone from a local quarry, stone that has had minimal processing, or even reclaimed stone that was used previously in a different project.

Compared to concrete, natural stone has a few other benefits. In terms of aesthetic value, the natural variations in stone are both gorgeous and unique. You may find two stones that are similar, but you'll be hard pressed to find ones that are identical! The range of stone colors also makes them a good choice for more design-minded homeowners. While concrete can be colored with paints, stains, or dyes, it requires extra effort compared to stones that have natural color to them. Stone also tends to be more durable, while concrete may crack or crumble more quickly.