Tired Of Cracked Concrete? This Eco-Friendly Patio Option Is Tougher & Looks Great

A beginner's guide to concrete would report two immutable facts about the mixture: it hardens and it cracks. Concrete is a mixture of cement and aggregate that hardens into a tough durable material. Its been used for centuries and will be used for centuries more. The question here is whether it is the best material for your patio? Also ancient in origin are clay pavers. The Romans used them to create their famous roadways. But does that heritage mean they would be a better surface for your patio? If you are tired of repairing cracked concrete, then clay pavers could indeed be a better, tougher, and more eco-friendly patio surface than concrete pavers, or even a poured slab.

Even so, the concept of "better" is all relative. Concrete pavers are reasonably durable, attractive, and less expensive. Clay pavers are generally considered more elegant, are extremely long-lasting, but 20- to 25% more expensive overall. While a poured concrete slab will be the least expensive patio solution and extremely durable, but clay pavers, which are made of natural materials, are not only sustainable but look great for a long time. Concrete, on the other hand, is made of synthetic materials and difficult to recycle.

To determine which of these options is the best for you, you'll need to create your own personal value equation. Cost, appearance, durability, and environmental considerations will need to proportionally fit into your own personal perspective. Both types of pavers are installed in essentially the same manner.