Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Use Them To Make Stylish DIY Pavers On A Budget

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Redoing your patio is often a pricey renovation, and using individual stone pavers can quickly become an expensive upgrade. Purchasing pavers is not typically the most budget-friendly outdoor flooring solution, especially if you prefer bricks or stones with unique shapes or designs. Instead, you can make your own pavers for less with this smart way to use empty egg cartons. By mixing concrete or cement to craft your own stones, installing pavers in your yard will be a much more affordable project. Upcycled egg cartons make for a wonderful mold for your pavers, too, since the rows of egg cups create an interesting, bubble-like texture for the stones. Alternatively, you could place the finished pavers upside down to have flat stones.

Needless to say, larger, square cartons made of cardboard will have the best size and shape for pavers, compared to the rectangular versions. To prevent the wet concrete from spilling out of your egg carton, you'll also need a few scrap pieces of wood to make a frame around the cardboard mold. Plain, square pavers can cost over $2 per stone, but a 60-pound bag of Quikrete concrete mix that will make numerous pavers is about $5 at Home Depot. While cement is also a good option and should be more affordable than normal pavers, it may be a little pricier than concrete. If gray isn't the color you envisioned for your stone patio or walkway, pigments can be added into your wet mixture to change your pavers' hue.