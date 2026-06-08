Use Simple Stones To Create Budget-Friendly Pavers With This Unique DIY

The first step is making a frame for your DIY paver. It can be any shape and size you prefer, from simple squares to long rectangles, pentagons, or crosses. Use lumber screwed tightly together with the four-inch side creating the inside rather than top of your frame for added stability. Next, lay your frame on a piece of plastic sheeting before pouring in a layer of sand approximately one inch thick. Use your finger to draw a pattern guide in the sand before setting your stones in place.

Use your imagination to create interest with both the design and stones or other materials you use. Even broken teacups aren't trash when you use them to DIY mosaic decor for the garden. The sand will allow you to arrange these elements until you're satisfied, with the added benefit of creating a smooth and even top for your paver that makes the finished result safer and easier to walk on.

You'll then pour prepared mortar mix over both the sand and stones until both are completely covered and your frame is about half to three-quarters full. For extra structural support, place a piece of metal mesh on top of the wet mortar before filling the rest of the frame. Heavy duty scissors or tin snips work best for cutting hardware cloth to size. It should be slightly smaller than the frame itself to ensure no pointy edges stick out of the finished paver. Finally, wait until your mortar has completely cured before removing your new paver from the frame and rinsing off excess sand to reveal your unique stone design.