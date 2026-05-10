Broken Teacups Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into Gorgeous Mosaic Planters

Is your first instinct to toss a mug or teacup that shatters? If so, you may want to stop – old teacups aren't trash, with so many ways to turn them into treasures. The cute patterns and shapes of teacups make them perfect for upcycling into bird feeders, jewelry holders, candles, and succulent planters. But if the cup is majorly cracked or broken into several pieces, the options become a little more limited. The perfect solution? Use the pieces for mosaic art! In this case, we're talking about creating a mosaic planter with the ceramic pieces.

If you don't have a bunch of broken cups around the house, you can break more yourself to create your mosaic design. Head to the thrift store for a plethora of cup options, and look for colors or patterns that you want on your planter. Choosing a general color scheme helps you create a cohesive look. But no matter how you design your teacup mosaic planter, you'll end up with a unique way to display your plants.

You'll also need a terracotta planter as the base for the project — the size depends on how you plan to use it and what you'll plant inside. Grab a clear sealer if you want the pot to last longer. You'll also need tile adhesive and grout, along with a trowel or craft stick to spread the materials. Tile nippers also come in handy for breaking the teacups into smaller pieces.