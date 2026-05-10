Broken Teacups Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into Gorgeous Mosaic Planters
Is your first instinct to toss a mug or teacup that shatters? If so, you may want to stop – old teacups aren't trash, with so many ways to turn them into treasures. The cute patterns and shapes of teacups make them perfect for upcycling into bird feeders, jewelry holders, candles, and succulent planters. But if the cup is majorly cracked or broken into several pieces, the options become a little more limited. The perfect solution? Use the pieces for mosaic art! In this case, we're talking about creating a mosaic planter with the ceramic pieces.
If you don't have a bunch of broken cups around the house, you can break more yourself to create your mosaic design. Head to the thrift store for a plethora of cup options, and look for colors or patterns that you want on your planter. Choosing a general color scheme helps you create a cohesive look. But no matter how you design your teacup mosaic planter, you'll end up with a unique way to display your plants.
You'll also need a terracotta planter as the base for the project — the size depends on how you plan to use it and what you'll plant inside. Grab a clear sealer if you want the pot to last longer. You'll also need tile adhesive and grout, along with a trowel or craft stick to spread the materials. Tile nippers also come in handy for breaking the teacups into smaller pieces.
Make a mosaic planter from broken teacups
Unless your teacup is already shattered into small pieces, you'll likely need to cut it to create smaller pieces. Check for the best patterns or detailing before you cut the mug to preserve those areas. Then use tile nippers (while wearing eye protection, of course) to break the cups into smaller pieces. Lay out all your pieces and decide how you want to arrange them on the pot. If you have larger pieces of cups, the curve of the ceramic might make the piece stick out too far from the planter. If a piece doesn't lay nicely without a huge gap, consider breaking it into smaller pieces.
To prep your terracotta planter, make sure it's clean, and apply the clear sealer on all surfaces if you're using it. Apply a thin, even layer of tile adhesive over small sections of the planter at a time, and press the cup pieces into place. If the pieces slide, put the pot on its side and let the pieces dry a little before moving the pot again. Once the adhesive is dry, smooth grout over the design, and wipe away the excess with a damp sponge. Sealing the grout once it's dry helps protect the pot from moisture.
Fill the mosaic planter with plants, or use it as a holder for gardening tools or other items. Planters aren't the only mosaic option for your broken mugs. You can also use old teacups to create mosaic wall art. Or, use the teacups to add mosaic designs to tabletops, picture frames, vases, or serving trays.