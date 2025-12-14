Woman Uses Old Teacups To Create Breathtaking Wall Art On A Thrift Store Budget

Your first steps in making orchid art are cutting cardboard to fit your picture frame, orienting it vertically, and covering it with rows of rectangular tiles. When finished, it will look like a flat brick wall. Then, cut your plant pot in half lengthwise. If you don't have a tool for sawing through a ceramic object of this size, use an easy-to-cut plastic nursery pot that you can paint. Affix the half-pot to the bottom of the tile wall, and make a stem snake upward from the pot. Then, use your wheeled glass nipper to cut cups, saucers, or both into similarly sized sections shaped like pie slices. You'll need five of these for each orchid blossom.

To create orchids that look like those @lila.mosaics made, glue together three layers of porcelain pieces. Push together three slices for the bottom layer, assembling what looks like a pie with two slices removed. Construct a V-shaped middle layer with two more cup slices, and then use a tiny, leftover piece of a cup for the flower's middle, which will be the third layer of the stack. Attach your faux foliage so it looks like it's springing from the plant's container. To simplify this project, omit the pot and create a longer flower stem instead. Though @lila-mosaics chose tiles for the stems of her orchids, consider incorporating natural materials for a hint of realism. You could also experiment with different backgrounds, swapping tiles for soft fabric or chalkboard paint to introduce textural contrast. Save leftover teacups to repurpose alongside old coffee mugs, and set aside cup pieces for a future mosaic project.