Don't Throw Out Old Teacups - Reuse Them To Create A Beautiful DIY Wreath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Front door styles can create major curb appeal but that's not all they do. They also play a large role in your interior aesthetic. Sounds weird, right? But it's true. The decor on your front door will give visitors a sneak peek into your style while simultaneously signaling the care and intention you put into your home. A decorated front entrance communicates that the home is lived in and well-loved, and it'll make guests feel that too. Wreaths are the ultimate decor piece for the front door and this DIY teacup project is perfect to take your exterior design to the next level.

Putting this project together is simple and inexpensive. All you'll need are a few items like a wreath base, greenery, a way to attach your teacups (like strong glue or hooks), and, of course, the teacups themselves. Not only is this project what we love in a DIY, but it's also an excellent way to improve your kitchen storage and organization by clearing out at least a handful of teacups. You can use the extra space to revamp your kitchen's look and accessibility while your new teacup wreath serves as a welcoming decor piece that makes your home stand out from the rest. Now that's a win-win.