Don't Throw Out Old Teacups - Reuse Them To Create A Beautiful DIY Wreath
Front door styles can create major curb appeal but that's not all they do. They also play a large role in your interior aesthetic. Sounds weird, right? But it's true. The decor on your front door will give visitors a sneak peek into your style while simultaneously signaling the care and intention you put into your home. A decorated front entrance communicates that the home is lived in and well-loved, and it'll make guests feel that too. Wreaths are the ultimate decor piece for the front door and this DIY teacup project is perfect to take your exterior design to the next level.
Putting this project together is simple and inexpensive. All you'll need are a few items like a wreath base, greenery, a way to attach your teacups (like strong glue or hooks), and, of course, the teacups themselves. Not only is this project what we love in a DIY, but it's also an excellent way to improve your kitchen storage and organization by clearing out at least a handful of teacups. You can use the extra space to revamp your kitchen's look and accessibility while your new teacup wreath serves as a welcoming decor piece that makes your home stand out from the rest. Now that's a win-win.
Create a standout wreath with these variations
Start this DIY by selecting teacups with varying designs for texture and visual interest. Next, grab a Dollar Tree metal wreath and floral wire. Add your greenery to the base, then attach your cups with the floral wire or something like Flatirons Disc Invisible Plate Hangers. Whichever attachment you choose, make sure it's sturdy enough to keep the teacups in place. Get creative with your teacups, type of greenery (eucalyptus for a rural flare or evergreens for seasonal decor, perhaps), and additions like flowers or ribbons. As you make your unique selections keep in mind an overall design to ensure your finished project looks cohesive.
For a standout variation, attach your wreath to a board and old picture frame. The size frame will depend on your wreath size but a 15 by 15 is a good place to start. You can use a gorgeous vintage style that would pair perfectly with a Victorian home. Or, if your home is more rustic, look for a distressed wood frame. Lastly, if any of your teacups are busted, don't worry! You can use those too. In fact, they'll add to your completed look. Simply use a hot glue gun and gold acrylic color to repair the cup. The gold cracks will add an imperfect yet stylish feature. Hang your finished teacup wreath upon your door (or use it to adorn the ultimate coffee station in your kitchen) and get ready for the compliments to roll in!