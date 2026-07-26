What Is The 4-2-1 Rule For Mixing Concrete?

If you've ever tried to mix your own concrete for DIY projects like shower floors or kitchen countertops, you'll have heard the term "4-2-1" used. What does this mean? 4-2-1 is the standard for concrete mixing that provides the ratio for the ingredients required to make a good product. Concrete is a basic mixture of aggregates, water, and cement. When combined and left to cure, they create the strong, durable material that we all recognize as concrete. The proper ratio of ingredients is essential as it reduces the chance of your concrete falling apart due to poor bondage or overuse of a single ingredient.

Here's a breakdown of what the 4-2-1 mixing ratio is: 4 parts gravel, 2 parts sand, and 1 part cement. The gravel creates the base for the concrete and gives it overall strength. The sand fills any gaps left between the gravel and reduces the amount required of the final ingredient, cement. The cement is the binding agent that allows all of the other components to stick together. When combined with water, the hydrated cement glues everything together to create the solid slab.

Now, it is important to note that this only applies if you are mixing your concrete from scratch. If you purchase pre-measured bags from the hardware store, these concrete mixes require a specific amount of water. For 60-pound bags, you'll need 4 pints of water to create the finished mix.