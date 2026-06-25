What Is The 90-Minute Rule For Mixed Concrete?

For almost a century, the way to deal with concrete mix that's been in the truck for 90 minutes or more was simple and almost inflexible: You send the truck and all the concrete back and start over. From 1933 until very recently, this "90-minute rule" was a widely accepted, important industry standard. It was also a royal pain.

The 90–minute rule gave builders a way to keep concrete strong, free from cracking, and easier to work with. Back when the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) formulated the rule, concrete that had begun to set could only be kept workable by adding water, which would compromise the quality of the finished concrete. On the other hand, concrete delivered and poured within the 90-minute timeframe was sure to be workable and optimized for maximum strength when cured.

So long as no water was added, and the temperature of the concrete mix stayed under 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the ASTM rule — which was adopted by the American Concrete Institute (ACI) — allowed the time limit to be extended to 120 minutes. This exception points to one of the major implications of the 90-minute rule: its effect on schedule control. That extra 30 minutes could be critical, because it was a major hurdle for any delivery that took a long time and didn't end at a jobsite with running water — a common enough occurrence on new construction sites. Urban traffic, long suburban and rural hauls, and dozens of everyday slowdowns could ruin an entire batch of concrete before it ever left the truck. Fortunately, the 90-minute rule is on the way out.