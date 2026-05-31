Concrete And Cement Aren't The Same Thing: The Difference And Which Lasts Longer

If you are among the many who have used "concrete" and "cement" as though they were the same term, allow us to set the record straight. Concrete and cement are not the same thing. But what makes them different? Concrete is a common material used to build home foundations, driveways, and parking lots, and can even be stamped into various designs for attractive patios. It's what concrete is actually made of where the confusion begins. You see, concrete is a mixture of cement, water, and aggregates like sand and crushed stone. When all these ingredients come together, they create a thick slurry that sets into a rigid and highly durable construction material.

Though cement is a primary ingredient in concrete, it is fundamentally different in a number of ways. Cement is made from baking quarried limestone that's mixed with other materials like fly ash, fired in a 2,700-degree-Fahrenheit kiln, and then crushed into a fine powder. Portland cement, which is the most common type of cement, is often mixed with sand to create a pseudo-concrete known as mortar that can be used to lay flooring or craft sculptures.

Cement is mostly used as a binding agent because it creates a strong connection when mixed with water. Used as mortar, it is an excellent building material to connect bricks, stones, or cinder blocks into fire pits, walls, or raised garden beds. However, the answer to the question of whether cement or concrete lasts longer is simple. The answer is always going to be concrete.