10 Genius Ways To Repurpose Common Household Items To Make DIY Pavers

Making DIY pavers turns creating a walkway or renovating a patio from a pricey proposition into a more affordable landscaping project. Pavers are genius for outdoor spaces because they're a low-maintenance option. But depending on the size and material you choose, store-bought pavers can cost thousands to buy and install. Fortunately, whether you want large concrete pavers, small stepping stones, or something in between, it's surprisingly easy to make pavers yourself by repurposing common household items.

To DIY pavers, you'll need Quikcrete or similar fast-setting cement, a bucket or wheelbarrow for mixing, and protective gear to keep your eyes and lungs safe from harmful dust. However, one of the most crucial supplies you'll need to make pavers is a concrete mold. While you can find reusable ones on Amazon, they can add $25 to $50 (or more!) to the total project cost. There are some other downsides as well, since they tend to be more generic and you'll only be able to make one paver at a time.

Meanwhile, turning upcycled materials into pavers is a great choice if you're on a budget, love a crafty challenge, or want to create a totally unique look in your yard. From takeout containers to basic boxes, your imagination is the limit when it comes to household items that can be used as molds. Whether you choose one of our favorites or you're inspired by something else lying around your house, the key is choosing items with smooth sides that will release your paver cleanly. There are also specialty concrete casting release agent products that can help, but cooking sprays or dish soap are more affordable alternatives.