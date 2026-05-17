Use Plastic Bags To Create A Budget-Friendly Cobblestone Path With This Clever DIY

Cobblestones have such a timeless and beautiful look that can compliment any outdoor space, but purchasing individual stones or pavers makes for a pricey DIY project. Luckily, there's a much more budget-friendly way to build a garden path or walkway that also repurposes unused plastic bags.

With some quick-setting concrete mix and an abundance of extra plastic bags, you can create your own cobblestones. Whether you have a bunch of twist-tie bags, grocery bags, or clear plastic wrap, you can easily fill them with cement and create the shape of cobblestones then lay them on your path for a DIY walkway. For this project, you'll also need a torch, as well as supplies to make the foundation of your cobblestone path.

Depending on the space you're working with and your budget, there are a few ways to complete your stone path. You might use landscaping fabric and pebbles or a layer of pavers and cement to create the foundation of the path to ensure it's stable and level. Alternatively, lay the cement-filled bags directly in the dirt for an easier and less expensive option. Since a bag of quick-setting concrete mix is only about $3, this is a fantastic way to save money on a unique sidewalk. If you want to make a design out of your DIY cobblestones, cement dye allows you to make stones in different colors. Though this cheap walkway idea is rather simple, it will take a fair amount of time and effort to accomplish.