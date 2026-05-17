Use Plastic Bags To Create A Budget-Friendly Cobblestone Path With This Clever DIY
Cobblestones have such a timeless and beautiful look that can compliment any outdoor space, but purchasing individual stones or pavers makes for a pricey DIY project. Luckily, there's a much more budget-friendly way to build a garden path or walkway that also repurposes unused plastic bags.
With some quick-setting concrete mix and an abundance of extra plastic bags, you can create your own cobblestones. Whether you have a bunch of twist-tie bags, grocery bags, or clear plastic wrap, you can easily fill them with cement and create the shape of cobblestones then lay them on your path for a DIY walkway. For this project, you'll also need a torch, as well as supplies to make the foundation of your cobblestone path.
Depending on the space you're working with and your budget, there are a few ways to complete your stone path. You might use landscaping fabric and pebbles or a layer of pavers and cement to create the foundation of the path to ensure it's stable and level. Alternatively, lay the cement-filled bags directly in the dirt for an easier and less expensive option. Since a bag of quick-setting concrete mix is only about $3, this is a fantastic way to save money on a unique sidewalk. If you want to make a design out of your DIY cobblestones, cement dye allows you to make stones in different colors. Though this cheap walkway idea is rather simple, it will take a fair amount of time and effort to accomplish.
Crafting a gorgeous cobblestone walkway from cement-filled plastic bags
Before filling the bags of cement, dig out the shape of your walkway in the ground. Putting down a foundation afterward will help your cobblestones to stay even. One option is to set down landscaping fabric, and then rake pebbles into an even layer. For more support, set a couple of pavers in your path, lay rebar over them, and pour cement on top. Ensure the Quickrete garden stepping stones stay wet as you lay out the plastic bags.
Now, mix the cement, adding any desired dyes, and scoop it into the bags. Use more or less cement and different sized plastic bags for different sized stones. Twist and tie the ends of each bag or use a zip tie to secure the cement-filled bag, cutting off the excess plastic. If you don't have enough bags, Saran Wrap works well.
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To give your path a uniform look, line pavers along the edges of the walk before placing your DIY cobblestones. Once the base of your path is ready, start setting your bags of wet cement into it. Squish them along the edges of the path and each other to create the shape of each stone. The bags should be close together to ensure there aren't large gaps between stones. Work quickly to set all of your bags in place before the cement dries. After the cement has hardened into concrete, use a torch to melt the plastic off your cobblestones. Finally, sweep sand or polymeric hardening sand over your stones to fill in any small gaps.