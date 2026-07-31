Use A Simple Dollar Tree Kitchen Find To DIY Stylish Pavers On A Budget
Are you suffering from a soggy backyard? Whether you're tired of constantly cleaning muddy paws or your gardening clogs are caked with who-knows-what, it may be time to build a paver walkway. However, it doesn't take long to realize that typical concrete pavers can feel a little boring, while fancy stone ones can get expensive. Luckily, making your own is a fun and crafty project. By using plastic snack trays from Dollar Tree as molds for a simple concrete mixture, it's easy to DIY stylish pavers on a budget.
While the ideal shape and size depends on your personal preferences, the discount chain carries several different options. The $1.50 Sure Fresh Deviled Egg Carriers and $2 Clear Plastic Crystal-Cut Chip-and-Dip Trays make creating flower-shaped pavers simple and affordable — perfect if you're designing a cottage garden. If you have a little extra in your supply budget, the $5 Caterer's Corner Veggie Trays are a little larger, but each of these options can help you achieve standard-sized stepping stones.
To make them, you'll also need some vegetable oil and concrete. The best concrete mix for DIY stepping stones is hotly debated. Many everyday crafters swear by basic Quikcrete, which you can buy bagged from your local home improvement store for under $5. Some claim specialty countertop concrete provides a smoother finish. Others say mixtures that incorporate sand and gravel last longer. The right mix will depend on your goals and budget, but there is one thing to remember no matter which product you choose. Concrete is caustic to the skin and can be irritating when inhaled, so remember to wear appropriate protective gear while mixing it.
Customize your DIY stepping stones
Making garden stepping stones is a relatively simple process, but there are a few preparatory steps that can help ensure success. Preparing your molds is critical. To do this, generously coat the inside of your Dollar Tree plastic trays with vegetable oil to ensure they easily release the hardened concrete mixture once it has cured. Getting the right consistency for your Quikcrete or other concrete mix is equally important. Slowly add water until you've achieved the consistency of thick cake batter. It should hold its shape without being crumbly, but don't add so much water that you end up with a runny mess.
Once your prep work is done, the only remaining step is to pour your concrete mix into the prepared plastic snack tray, smooth the top, gently tap it against a firm surface to release any air bubbles, and wait for it to cure. You'll end up with a lovely flower-shaped stepping stone. However, you may find yourself wanting to improve on the dull gray color.
Fortunately, there are several options. Since concrete is porous, you'll either need to incorporate concrete dye or use specialty paints and sealers to achieve a colorful effect. If you plan to make multiple stepping stones and want to use a variety of colors, this approach can quickly get expensive. Instead, consider placing colorful floral gems from Dollar Tree, glass beads, or found objects like seashells or small stones inside your mold before pouring in the concrete. This will create a colorful mosaic look on each petal.