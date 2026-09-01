Say Goodbye To Traditional Birdbaths: 11 Cheaper Upcycled Alternatives You Can DIY

Splish, splash! That's the sound you hear from your yard all day long when you install a birdbath. But instead of a traditional, store-bought feature, you can upcycle objects you already have (or can find for cheap at thrift shops) into birdbaths. Upcycling is generally a huge money saver, allowing you to offer birds a fresh, safe water source without paying ridiculous prices for the same glorified bowls that half the people in your neighborhood already own. Besides, there's just something satisfying about turning items like tea cups, serving bowls, buckets, and planter saucers into a bird-friendly feature.

Adding a water source is one of many foolproof ways to attract birds to your yard and garden. Birdbaths don't have to be fancy or come from the store, but there are several elements to keep in mind when crafting your own from repurposed materials. One important consideration is the depth — 1 to 2 inches is ideal, especially if the depth increases toward the middle. Many found objects are naturally about that depth, but deeper items can still work if you add rocks or other sturdy perches.

The surface texture is also important. Rough, textured surfaces are ideal to avoid slipperiness. However, those same pebbles used to manage depth also make smooth surfaces safer for the birds. Finally, some water movement also makes your DIY birdbath more attractive. If the item you use is large enough, you can add a solar-powered pump to achieve that running water effect. Remember that getting your birdbath sparkling clean on a regular basis and changing the water every couple of days is vital to prevent grime, algae, or mosquitoes from building up, and keeping both birds and humans healthy and happy.