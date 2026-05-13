Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into A Simple Birdbath Birds Will Flock To

Start with the tomato cage. If you are using an old tomato cage you already own, make sure it's in good condition. The welded joints are a weak point that can sometimes break apart. Next, select the pan for your birdbath. It should match one of the circular rings, either the top or the second ring. Plant saucers work great for this. They are available in terracotta clay, plastic, and even stone. If you use the smaller second ring, use a sturdy wire cutter to remove the top one. It's suggested that you put a rock of some sort in the saucer, both to help hold it in place and to also provide a roost for the birds. It will help keep their feet dry in cold weather. With the tomato cage modified and your saucer properly sized, select a large flowerpot to use as a base. It must be large enough to easily accept the legs of the tomato cage and have sufficient weight to anchor the birdbath securely.

Place your new DIY birdbath in an open space where the birds can watch for predators. In hot weather, putting the birdbath in a shady area is a good idea. In cooler weather, locating it in a sunny spot will benefit the birds. This mobility is one advantage of the flowerpot base. Birds will also be more likely to use your birdbath if there are tree branches nearby to perch and preen on. It's important to keep the water clean by changing it every two days or so. Birds prefer shallow water about one inch deep. If you've got an extra tomato cage, you can transform it into a feeder that birds will love. The pair will keep birds coming back again and again!