Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into A Simple Birdbath Birds Will Flock To
For a multitude of reasons, many of us love to see birds in our backyards. The best way to attract birds to your yard is to feed them, which can mean a bird feeder, flowers, or other natural food sources. The next most effective way of attracting birds to your yard is with water: a birdbath. There are scores of fancy (often expensive) birdbaths on the market, some of them works of art. Curiously, the birds don't really care about how fancy or pretty a birdbath is; they just want a shallow puddle of clean water. If you want to save a little money and make a functional water source, a tomato cage paired with a shallow pan or bowl will make a perfect DIY backyard birdbath.
The cages are often treated to resist rusting in an outdoor environment, you know, where birds live. They are also easy to paint if you'd like to change their color. The wire legs of the tomato cage base can be pushed into the ground or, in this case, into a large flowerpot to hold the birdbath securely.
How to make the tomato cage birdbath
Start with the tomato cage. If you are using an old tomato cage you already own, make sure it's in good condition. The welded joints are a weak point that can sometimes break apart. Next, select the pan for your birdbath. It should match one of the circular rings, either the top or the second ring. Plant saucers work great for this. They are available in terracotta clay, plastic, and even stone. If you use the smaller second ring, use a sturdy wire cutter to remove the top one. It's suggested that you put a rock of some sort in the saucer, both to help hold it in place and to also provide a roost for the birds. It will help keep their feet dry in cold weather. With the tomato cage modified and your saucer properly sized, select a large flowerpot to use as a base. It must be large enough to easily accept the legs of the tomato cage and have sufficient weight to anchor the birdbath securely.
Place your new DIY birdbath in an open space where the birds can watch for predators. In hot weather, putting the birdbath in a shady area is a good idea. In cooler weather, locating it in a sunny spot will benefit the birds. This mobility is one advantage of the flowerpot base. Birds will also be more likely to use your birdbath if there are tree branches nearby to perch and preen on. It's important to keep the water clean by changing it every two days or so. Birds prefer shallow water about one inch deep. If you've got an extra tomato cage, you can transform it into a feeder that birds will love. The pair will keep birds coming back again and again!