Turn An Old Tomato Cage Into A Feeder Birds Will Love

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For some gardeners, the peaceful serenade of birdsong sounds like a threat. Many a green thumb has been scorned by winged creatures devouring freshly planted seeds or pecking apart juicy fruits and vegetables. That's why people regularly look for ways to keep birds out of their garden. Yet, in reality, birds are helpful visitors, and there are numerous benefits of putting a bird feeder in your garden. Birds can decrease weed growth, pollinate surrounding plants, and eat pesky insects and rodents. Luckily, gardeners can turn feathered foe into friend in minutes by making a bird feeder out of a common garden tool: a tomato cage.

This simple DIY project requires hardly any tools and supplies. At the most basic level, all you need is a wire tomato cage, a large saucer, tray, or trash can lid, and birdseed. If your tomato cage tapers, like the Vigoro Evergreen Grow Cage, you can leave it right-side-up and put a feeding tray on the largest ring or turn the cage upside down and put a feeding tray on the smallest ring. For the latter, you will almost certainly want to clip the tines of the tomato cage before inserting the feeding tray. Ideally, the tray you choose is suitable for outdoor conditions, like the Pennington Terra Cotta Clay Saucer or the Better Homes & Gardens PET Resin Saucer. Once the tray is attached, sprinkle it with birdseed, and you've assembled a repurposed tomato cage bird feeder.