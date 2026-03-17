Deter Squirrels From Digging In Your Garden With This Simple 'Double-Layer' Trick

Squirrels might be awfully fun to watch from your patio as they scamper across your yard or race atop fences, but they can leave a surprising amount of destruction in their wake. Squirrels will invade your bird feeders and snatch up all of the snacks you've put out; they can chew the bases of young trees and kill them; and they'll eat fruits and vegetables as well as the first blossoms on your garden's plants. Hungry squirrels will even seek out seeds... and then dig into the soil of your flowerbeds to hide them. If you're wondering how to get rid of squirrels, there are a number of methods you can try — but when it comes to those pesky rodents digging in your garden, you can keep it simple and "double layer" your soil.

Squirrels don't just like to dig in your garden's dirt for fun. They're particularly attracted to freshly dug soil, and they love using that kind of soil to bury items and mark their territory. These cute-but-frustrating rodents also like loose soil, which makes digging all the more inviting. So, if you're hoping to dissuade your local squirrels from digging holes in and disturbing your freshly-planted garden, you need a trick that'll hide that loose, freshly-touched soil. That's where the "double layer" approach comes in handy: Spread mulch on top of your garden's soil, and you'll be adding a protective "cover" of sorts that can keep squirrels' paws off your plants by making your soil less appealing (and as an added bonus, it may help disguise the smell of freshly-planted bulbs).