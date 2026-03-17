Deter Squirrels From Digging In Your Garden With This Simple 'Double-Layer' Trick
Squirrels might be awfully fun to watch from your patio as they scamper across your yard or race atop fences, but they can leave a surprising amount of destruction in their wake. Squirrels will invade your bird feeders and snatch up all of the snacks you've put out; they can chew the bases of young trees and kill them; and they'll eat fruits and vegetables as well as the first blossoms on your garden's plants. Hungry squirrels will even seek out seeds... and then dig into the soil of your flowerbeds to hide them. If you're wondering how to get rid of squirrels, there are a number of methods you can try — but when it comes to those pesky rodents digging in your garden, you can keep it simple and "double layer" your soil.
Squirrels don't just like to dig in your garden's dirt for fun. They're particularly attracted to freshly dug soil, and they love using that kind of soil to bury items and mark their territory. These cute-but-frustrating rodents also like loose soil, which makes digging all the more inviting. So, if you're hoping to dissuade your local squirrels from digging holes in and disturbing your freshly-planted garden, you need a trick that'll hide that loose, freshly-touched soil. That's where the "double layer" approach comes in handy: Spread mulch on top of your garden's soil, and you'll be adding a protective "cover" of sorts that can keep squirrels' paws off your plants by making your soil less appealing (and as an added bonus, it may help disguise the smell of freshly-planted bulbs).
'Double layering' your garden with mulch stops squirrels in their tracks
'Double layering' your garden's soil to prevent squirrels from disturbing your plants is a simple trick. All you need to do is choose the best type of mulch for your project and, once you've finished planting or working in the soil, you'll spread an even layer of that mulch over the top. Since squirrels enjoy digging up loose, soft, and fresh soil, it's best to avoid soft mulch that can mimic this same feel. Instead, you'll want to choose mulch that has a rougher texture, such as shredded or chipped wood, pine needles, or cocoa bean or hazelnut shells.
While this trick is designed more to keep squirrels out of your soil than to benefit your growing plants, adding a layer of mulch does still offer benefits like helping soil retain water and stay moist, suppressing weed growth, and helping to maintain soil temperature. So, it's a good idea to keep best mulch practices in mind — aim to add about 2 to 4 inches of mulch, depending on the exact type you choose and what suits your plants' specific growing needs. Before you lay down the mulch, you'll also want to prepare the soil as you normally would: remove weeds, level the surface, and ensure the soil is properly watered.
Wondering if this mulch tip will work for potted plants in your garden, too? You can add a layer of rough-texture mulch, or you can top the fresh, soft soil in your pots with coarser materials like small rocks to achieve the same squirrel-deterring effect.