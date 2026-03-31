Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into Adorable Spring Porch Decor

Spring has officially arrived, and if you haven't decorated your porch yet, you can make an adorable piece of decor on a budget with this unique project. Tomato cages are an important staple in the garden, but it turns out that they can also be upcycled help you DIY the cutest easter decor with a fun idea. The cone-like shape of a tomato cage's wire frame is perfect to use as the base for making a large carrot. Along with rabbits and Easter eggs, carrots make for adorable decor at this time of year and provide a pop of bright color to your spring decorations. With an old tomato cage, some fake greenery, zip ties, a little glue, and an orange tarp, you'll craft a faux vegetable that'll be a statement piece in your outdoor decor.

This project should be very affordable, since you can repurpose a worn out tomato cage from your garden. If you don't have an orange tarp, an inexpensive orange tablecloth is a great substitution. Alternatively, use old fabric or a different colored tarp and spray paint it orange to create your carrot while using up supplies you have on hand. Once it's finished, prop your carrot up on your porch for a quick and easy spring display. The pointed bottom of the carrot could also be stuck in the ground to make a yard decoration, or you can set your carrot in a planter for the cheeriest easter decor on a budget.