Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into Adorable Spring Porch Decor
Spring has officially arrived, and if you haven't decorated your porch yet, you can make an adorable piece of decor on a budget with this unique project. Tomato cages are an important staple in the garden, but it turns out that they can also be upcycled help you DIY the cutest easter decor with a fun idea. The cone-like shape of a tomato cage's wire frame is perfect to use as the base for making a large carrot. Along with rabbits and Easter eggs, carrots make for adorable decor at this time of year and provide a pop of bright color to your spring decorations. With an old tomato cage, some fake greenery, zip ties, a little glue, and an orange tarp, you'll craft a faux vegetable that'll be a statement piece in your outdoor decor.
This project should be very affordable, since you can repurpose a worn out tomato cage from your garden. If you don't have an orange tarp, an inexpensive orange tablecloth is a great substitution. Alternatively, use old fabric or a different colored tarp and spray paint it orange to create your carrot while using up supplies you have on hand. Once it's finished, prop your carrot up on your porch for a quick and easy spring display. The pointed bottom of the carrot could also be stuck in the ground to make a yard decoration, or you can set your carrot in a planter for the cheeriest easter decor on a budget.
DIY a spring carrot decoration by upcycling a tomato cage
First, zip tie the wire pieces at the bottom of your tomato cage together to form the point of the carrot. Wrap the cage in your orange tarp, tablecloth, or fabric. Then glue it all to secure it in place. If you'd like the top of your carrot to be nice and flat, cut out a cardboard circle to fit onto the round top of the tomato cage, gluing it into place. Make sure that the cardboard top is also covered by your orange material.
Now, add your green topper to give your carrot a stem. With a simple bunch of faux greenery, stick the stem into the center of the top of the carrot. Alternatively, grab the ends of your orange covering, placing your greenery in the middle. Pull the material tight to flatten the top of the carrot, and secure the fabric and greenery with a zip tie.
While a basic bunch of greenery will make the top of your carrot look realistic, you could also grab a pool noodle to DIY this spring decor. A green pool noodle makes a cute carrot topper as well. Slice one end of the noodle into several sections, cutting three quarters of the way down the length of the foam. Glue it to the top of your carrot, and insert another small piece of noodle to separate the foam sections. Trim the tips to a point to look more like the leaves on a carrot.