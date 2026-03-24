Woman Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into The Cheeriest Easter Decor On A Budget

With Easter right around the corner, don't worry if you're scrambling to come up with cute ways to decorate your home in time for festivities. With a few seasonal items from Dollar Tree as well as one of their signature Colorful Foam Pool Noodles, you'll be able to create the most adorable Easter decor for your home on a budget. On TikTok, crafter Bargain Bethany (@bargain.bethany) shows how she made a cheery doorway decoration for Easter with only Dollar Tree supplies. By attaching various Easter eggs, spring florals, and some garlands onto a foam noodle, she crafts a gorgeous piece to hang above a doorway or archway. To add stability and hang the holiday decor, Bethany put a curtain rod inside the foam noodle. You'll also need a bit of hot glue to ensure all the small pieces stay attached to your decoration.

Depending on what holiday items your Dollar Tree has in stock, there are tons of ways to customize this DIY and make it your own. While Bethany primarily implemented Easter egg decorations, you could also add other spring-themed pieces, such as some of the low cost store's Easter Bunny Picks or the Jute Carrot Easter Decor. If you don't want to hang it over a doorway, this bright, fun DIY could also be used to make the cutest Easter centerpiece or be placed over the edge of your mantel. Soon, you'll be ready for guests and the Easter bunny without breaking the bank on seasonal decor.