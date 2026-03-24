Woman Turns Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into The Cheeriest Easter Decor On A Budget
With Easter right around the corner, don't worry if you're scrambling to come up with cute ways to decorate your home in time for festivities. With a few seasonal items from Dollar Tree as well as one of their signature Colorful Foam Pool Noodles, you'll be able to create the most adorable Easter decor for your home on a budget. On TikTok, crafter Bargain Bethany (@bargain.bethany) shows how she made a cheery doorway decoration for Easter with only Dollar Tree supplies. By attaching various Easter eggs, spring florals, and some garlands onto a foam noodle, she crafts a gorgeous piece to hang above a doorway or archway. To add stability and hang the holiday decor, Bethany put a curtain rod inside the foam noodle. You'll also need a bit of hot glue to ensure all the small pieces stay attached to your decoration.
Depending on what holiday items your Dollar Tree has in stock, there are tons of ways to customize this DIY and make it your own. While Bethany primarily implemented Easter egg decorations, you could also add other spring-themed pieces, such as some of the low cost store's Easter Bunny Picks or the Jute Carrot Easter Decor. If you don't want to hang it over a doorway, this bright, fun DIY could also be used to make the cutest Easter centerpiece or be placed over the edge of your mantel. Soon, you'll be ready for guests and the Easter bunny without breaking the bank on seasonal decor.
Upgrading a pool noodle into colorful Easter doorway decor
To start this project, cut lengthwise down the pool noodle, creating a slit for the curtain rod to slip inside. If your local Dollar Tree doesn't carry curtain rods, you can skip this step and use basic command hooks to attach your pool noodles to the wall or doorframe. Simply dig the metal hooks into the foam, so that the adhesive can adhere to your wall.
Like Bethany, you can wrap pastel Easter Tinsel Garland over the noodle to hide the color, though you could use any Dollar Tree garland or even Easter basket grass to disguise the foam base. Then, hot glue smaller plastic eggs onto the project and fill out the decor and add texture by inserting floral stems. For an added touch, hang a row of larger eggs from the bottom of the decoration, draping more egg-themed garlands from the piece as well.
While Bethany used mostly vibrant pops of color, you could opt for softer hues if you prefer more pastel Easter decor. The Wood Egg Beaded Garland is a great way to customize this piece, as it comes in a few colors. Another super easy way to personalize this DIY is by using different styles of Dollar Tree Easter eggs. Rather than the classic bright, shiny eggs, the fun designs on the Printed Plastic Easter Eggs give a little extra whimsy to your cute and charming doorway decor.