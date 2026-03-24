Turn An Old Teacup Into The Cutest Easter Decor With This Fun DIY Idea
There's something special about the shift from winter to spring, especially as you near the rejuvenating Easter season. But adding beauty to your home for this holiday is tricky. It's a bit of a balancing act between cheap and sometimes flimsy dollar store decor and high-end but high-priced big box items. One way to get the look without paying top dollar is to reuse items you have at home and make art that fits your chosen aesthetic. If you're looking for spring home decor ideas to freshen up your space, a teacup vase DIY is an adorable place to start. Put some floral foam in the bottom of an old teacup, and stick in flowers and embellishments to create a whimsical thematic bouquet that adds seasonal spirit.
The magic behind this simple floral focal point is all in how you arrange it. At its base, you've got a cup and saucer bringing a soft, farmhouse vibe to the project. Grab an unused piece from your kitchen cabinet, or keep an eye out at the thrift store for a unique teacup to use for this project. What you place inside is completely up to you, whether fake flowers, foam Easter eggs, or Easter basket grass, making this one of the most versatile and customizable pieces of decor you'll make this season. Use your new fine China decor as a stunning dining room centerpiece or sideboard decoration. All you'll have left to do is to find some make-ahead Easter brunch recipes every bunny will love, and you'll be ready to host.
Filling your teacup with a darling Easter bouquet
To make your tea party-worthy DIY Easter decoration, you'll need a cup and saucer, a hot glue gun, a piece of floral foam like the FLOFARE Floral Foam Blocks, and any fake blooms, Easter eggs, feathers, or tiny bunny decor you want to add inside. Check out your local Dollar Tree or craft store for fun ideas. This is one of those perfect farmhouse table centerpiece ideas that make every meal an occasion — just swap out the eggs and other Easter items for a new theme. Get poinsettias for the winter holidays, and tiny lemons and silk lilacs for the summer season. Once you've gathered your supplies, it's time to get started.
Hot glue the bottom of the teacup to the center of the saucer and a piece of floral foam inside the cup. This is where everything gets stored in the cup. Slide the stems of flowers into the soft foam, alongside any other embellishments you've chosen. If your chosen item isn't on a stick, use the hot glue gun to secure a toothpick or skewer to the ornament, and slide it into the floral foam. Since the foam absorbs water, you can also use this display for hydrating live flowers. Soak the foam in a bowl of water until it's fully saturated, and place it in your teacup before sticking your flowers into it. Get creative by painting the saucer, tying a ribbon around the handle, or, adding a lace doily between the cup and saucer. You'll have a one of a kind Easter decoration that didn't cost much more than the flowers you put inside of it!