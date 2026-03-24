Grab Some Dollar Tree Pool Noodles And Planters To DIY The Cheeriest Spring Decor

Even though the flowers are blooming and birds are chirping, it's usually a little too cold to hang out in the pool during the spring. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't immediately head to Dollar Tree to start stocking up on its ridiculously cheap and brilliantly colorful pool noodles. Instead of just floating around, Instagrammer @bargainbethany figured out a super quick way to incorporate them in a giant Easter basket display that will bring tons of cheerful energy to your porch or patio. To make one, she wraps a pool noodle with ribbon and sticks both ends into inexpensive Dollar Tree planters before filling up the space inside with flowers and decorative picks.

This is one of the best ways to transform a pool noodle into stunning DIY decor because the process is so simple. In fact, although you might want to use a small amount of hot glue to secure your pool noodles in place, it's not mandatory, which makes this a great Easter craft to do with kids.

Dollar Tree has tons of different planters, from colorful plastic versions that cost $1.50 each to slightly more expensive glazed and ceramic ones. Since it will form the basket, something like these Woven Plastic Basket Planters would be an excellent option. No matter which one you choose, make sure both ends of your pool noodle will fit inside, since you'll bend it in half to form the handle. You'll also need to toss a few rolls of wide ribbon, faux flower bunches, and small decorative garlands and accents into your cart.