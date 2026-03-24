Grab Some Dollar Tree Pool Noodles And Planters To DIY The Cheeriest Spring Decor
Even though the flowers are blooming and birds are chirping, it's usually a little too cold to hang out in the pool during the spring. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't immediately head to Dollar Tree to start stocking up on its ridiculously cheap and brilliantly colorful pool noodles. Instead of just floating around, Instagrammer @bargainbethany figured out a super quick way to incorporate them in a giant Easter basket display that will bring tons of cheerful energy to your porch or patio. To make one, she wraps a pool noodle with ribbon and sticks both ends into inexpensive Dollar Tree planters before filling up the space inside with flowers and decorative picks.
This is one of the best ways to transform a pool noodle into stunning DIY decor because the process is so simple. In fact, although you might want to use a small amount of hot glue to secure your pool noodles in place, it's not mandatory, which makes this a great Easter craft to do with kids.
Dollar Tree has tons of different planters, from colorful plastic versions that cost $1.50 each to slightly more expensive glazed and ceramic ones. Since it will form the basket, something like these Woven Plastic Basket Planters would be an excellent option. No matter which one you choose, make sure both ends of your pool noodle will fit inside, since you'll bend it in half to form the handle. You'll also need to toss a few rolls of wide ribbon, faux flower bunches, and small decorative garlands and accents into your cart.
How to make a pool noodle Easter basket
Once you've gathered your supplies, sneak a few jelly beans before getting started on this game-changing pool noodle hack. For the most attractive result, it's important that your pool noodle handle is proportional to your planter basket. Use a serrated bread knife to cut off any excess if necessary. Then, you'll want to carefully wrap your ribbon around the pool noodle to completely cover the foam.
Although you can absolutely use Dollar Tree's pastel Easter-themed ribbon, you may need to purchase several rolls, which can increase the overall project cost. The Ribbli 1-½ Inch Natural Burlap Ribbon from Amazon is a highly-rated choice available in several colors on a 10-yard roll that should be long enough to cover more than one pool noodle. Once you've wrapped your pool noodle, carefully stick both ends into the planter. If they fit tightly inside, you can move on to decorating. Otherwise, adding a little hot glue to secure the ribbon in place on both ends and a little more to secure both ends of the pool noodle to the sides of your planter is a good idea.
The next step is adding embellishments to customize your new spring decor. While Dollar Tree does have some adorable Easter-themed artificial flower bushes with egg accents, this is another item that can make your costs creep up, especially if you need to buy a bunch of them to fill up your planter. Instead, @bargainbethany suggested adding a cut bouquet or even planting real flowers for a spring garden full of colorful blooms.