Transform An Old Teacup And Saucer Into A Cute Bird Feeder With A Vintage Twist
You don't have to be a tea drinker to adore the beauty of a teacup. It's an elegant type of drinkware that is oftentimes covered with floral designs and joined by a matching saucer. If you have a set that you get little or no use out of, why let it collect dust in the back of a cabinet? When paired together, a teacup and saucer can easily be transformed into a bird feeder that you can enjoy on a daily basis. Plus, if you use vintage pieces, it will make it extra whimsical.
There are various ways to attract birds to your yard. You'll heighten your chances by offering them survival basics like shelter and water, and providing them with food is like rolling out a "Welcome" mat. To create a vintage teacup feeder, you'll need to get your hands on a teacup and saucer. If you have a teacup you're willing to repurpose, such as a family heirloom, it could be a wonderful way to give it new life. If not, a thrift store is an ideal place to find them, especially if you'd prefer to spend just a small amount on the project.
You'll also need a strong adhesive like clear Gorilla Glue and a wire or rope to hang the feeder up. You can add a little pizazz with beads — or, keep it simple and let the teacup and saucer stay the center of attention. The final supply required for the project is birdseed. You can either grab a mixture or use a single type like sunflower, which is good for luring in a variety of feathered friends. Best of all, it will be a bird feeder that doubles as chic outdoor decor.
Your bird feeder will look like a spilled cup of birdseed
Start by adding glue to the center of your saucer where your teacup would normally sit. Next, turn the teacup on its side with the handle facing upward, and set it down into the glue. To help apply pressure, you can gently wrap a strip of painter's tape around the teacup and saucer. Let it dry overnight or according to the glue's recommendations. Once it's ready, tie a rope around the teacup's handle to use as a hanger. Or, for additional style, you can string colorful beads onto a wire and add a hook to the end.
Pour birdseed onto the saucer and inside the teacup, and it will finally be ready to hang up. Place the feeder where you'll be able to keep an eye out for it — such as in a tree or on a shepherd's hook. It's a fragile piece, so you might want to take it down in windy or stormy weather. Also, keep in mind that you'll want a spot where the birds are safe from predators. Your vintage teacup feeder will look charming no matter where you pick its home to be. Can't get enough whimsy? If you place it where you can see it from your dining room window, it could even be background decor to go with a lovely tea party tablescape.