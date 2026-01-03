Transform An Old Teacup And Saucer Into A Cute Bird Feeder With A Vintage Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't have to be a tea drinker to adore the beauty of a teacup. It's an elegant type of drinkware that is oftentimes covered with floral designs and joined by a matching saucer. If you have a set that you get little or no use out of, why let it collect dust in the back of a cabinet? When paired together, a teacup and saucer can easily be transformed into a bird feeder that you can enjoy on a daily basis. Plus, if you use vintage pieces, it will make it extra whimsical.

There are various ways to attract birds to your yard. You'll heighten your chances by offering them survival basics like shelter and water, and providing them with food is like rolling out a "Welcome" mat. To create a vintage teacup feeder, you'll need to get your hands on a teacup and saucer. If you have a teacup you're willing to repurpose, such as a family heirloom, it could be a wonderful way to give it new life. If not, a thrift store is an ideal place to find them, especially if you'd prefer to spend just a small amount on the project.

You'll also need a strong adhesive like clear Gorilla Glue and a wire or rope to hang the feeder up. You can add a little pizazz with beads — or, keep it simple and let the teacup and saucer stay the center of attention. The final supply required for the project is birdseed. You can either grab a mixture or use a single type like sunflower, which is good for luring in a variety of feathered friends. Best of all, it will be a bird feeder that doubles as chic outdoor decor.