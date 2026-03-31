Get Your Dirty Birdbath Sparkling Clean Using A Common Kitchen Staple

Adding a birdbath into your yard is a great way to attract local birds to stop by for a visit, but you do have to keep it refreshed, clean, and looking like new. A dirty birdbath isn't just frustrating for the birds who stop by. Overlook regular cleaning, and this watering hole could turn fetid and become a breeding ground for both mosquitoes and various diseases carried by birds – including ones that can infect humans, like the Zika virus and avian flu. If you aren't exactly thrilled by the idea of having to clean your birdbath regularly, know that it can be a relatively simple chore. Yes, it can require some scrubbing, particularly when debris like bird droppings and algae build up. But odds are you already have the key ingredient you need to take your birdbath from dirty to sparkling clean in your kitchen: vinegar.

Vinegar, specifically white vinegar, is a potent cleaning solution you can employ all over your home and yard. It's also highly acidic, which allows it to dissolve sticky, gunked-up residue and debris. That acidity also makes vinegar a great choice for eliminating mineral deposits and killing bacteria, which is exactly the kind of solution you need to keep your birdbath clean. So, when you're facing smelly water, have a birdbath that's due for a freshening up, or need to rid your birdbath of algae, head into your pantry and pick up that bottle of white vinegar.