Rid Your Birdbath Of Algae With The Help Of An Ordinary Pantry Staple

Birdbaths are excellent additions to a yard or garden. Watching birds of all breeds splashing around in a backyard oasis can be peaceful and entertaining. Birdbaths provide an essential function for our feathered friends. They can be as complex as a puddle on a rock waterfall, or as simple as this easy DIY adorable birdbath out of an old tomato cage. Birdbaths keep feathers clean and in good condition, which is important for flying. If birds can't fly, they can't escape predators or find food. Dirty feathers can wear out and become misshapen over time, which can make it difficult to fly. So for birds, clean feathers really can become a matter of life or death. That's why it's important to keep your birdbath clean. Sometimes that seems easier said than done, because algae also love birdbaths. Algae are organisms that are plantlike in that they use photosynthesis to make their own food, but they have no roots or leaves, and they are harmful to birds. Sun, stagnant water, and warm temperatures create ideal conditions for algae growth.

Fortunately, there is a solution that is as close as your pantry. Apple cider vinegar is a natural and safe solution for removing algae and creating a healthier birdbath. Its acidity is highly effective at killing algae, but it's not so acidic that it will harm the birds. It also contains no harmful chemicals, so even if birds come in contact with a small amount, they will not experience any harmful effects.