Easily DIY An Adorable Birdbath Out Of An Old Tomato Cage In A Few Simple Steps
There's something very relaxing and inspiring about watching birds flit around in the yard. Some are beneficial because they help control pest populations and help pollinate plants and flowers. To attract more birds, install a birdbath in your garden or yard. Birdbaths are an easy way to attract more birds because they offer birds a source of water to drink, bathe in, and cool off. Birdbaths come in all shapes and sizes and can be as fancy or elaborate as you like, but they don't have to be. With only two items you may already have in the garden shed, you can easily build a cute DIY birdbath. All you really need is a tomato cage and a shallow pan or dish.
Tomato cages come in varying sizes and shapes, including square. Choose one that is round, between 33 and 42 inches tall, and has three vertical supports. If you're repurposing a used one, you can easily paint it any color you wish. If you don't have any old cages lying around, new cages can be purchased from most garden stores for less than $5. Find a wide, shallow pan that will fit into the top ring of the tomato cage. It can be as simple as a plastic pan. Secure it using zip ties if needed. You can also use a wide terra cotta pan and put a plastic one inside. Once you've gathered your materials, choose the best place in your yard to put your birdbath.
How to make a birdbath out of a tomato cage and a shallow pan
@lainalaine
#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #diy #birdbath #fyp #amazon #solar #green #yellow #tomatocage #decor♬ Pennies from Heaven - Louis Prima
TikTok vlogger @lainalaine posted an easy tutorial on how to make a tomato cage birdbath. Spray paint a tomato cag in a color (or colors) of your choice. Paint a wide, shallow pan to match. Any pan will work, just be sure to use a non-toxic paint that is safe for wildlife. Water-based and acrylic paints that are labeled "environmentally friendly" are your best bets. Avoid oil-based paints, as they contain chemicals that can be harmful to birds. Once painted, seal it with polyurethane. Place the tomato cage upright in the ground where you've chosen to place the birdbath. Trim the cage using wire cutters, if necessary, to maintain stability. Place the pan in the top ring of the tomato cage and fill it with water. You can also add a solar fountain to keep the water from stagnating.
Ensure stability by wiring the pan to the cage. There are so many ways to customize this cute birdbath beyond just paint colors. Toss in a few glass stones or decorative rocks. Or purchase a cute solar light from Amazon and put it on the ground in the cage to illuminate the birdbath at night. The rings below the birdbath are perfect for adding flowerpots filled with your favorite plants. Easily keep your birdbath clean and looking new using baking soda. Once you've created a bird oasis, consider also providing a snack with one of these bird feeders that double as chic outdoor décor.