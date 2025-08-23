Easily DIY An Adorable Birdbath Out Of An Old Tomato Cage In A Few Simple Steps

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something very relaxing and inspiring about watching birds flit around in the yard. Some are beneficial because they help control pest populations and help pollinate plants and flowers. To attract more birds, install a birdbath in your garden or yard. Birdbaths are an easy way to attract more birds because they offer birds a source of water to drink, bathe in, and cool off. Birdbaths come in all shapes and sizes and can be as fancy or elaborate as you like, but they don't have to be. With only two items you may already have in the garden shed, you can easily build a cute DIY birdbath. All you really need is a tomato cage and a shallow pan or dish.

Tomato cages come in varying sizes and shapes, including square. Choose one that is round, between 33 and 42 inches tall, and has three vertical supports. If you're repurposing a used one, you can easily paint it any color you wish. If you don't have any old cages lying around, new cages can be purchased from most garden stores for less than $5. Find a wide, shallow pan that will fit into the top ring of the tomato cage. It can be as simple as a plastic pan. Secure it using zip ties if needed. You can also use a wide terra cotta pan and put a plastic one inside. Once you've gathered your materials, choose the best place in your yard to put your birdbath.