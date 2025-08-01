The Easiest And Cheapest Way To Clean Your Birdbath To Keep It Looking Like New
Have you noticed your birdbath is getting a little murky? Well, if you're an avid backyard birdwatcher, you likely know that keeping a clean basin is essential for maintaining proper hygiene and fighting off disease for your feathered visitors. But this isn't always an easy task, and it can even make you think twice about having a birdbath in your yard. This is where a classic pantry staple you likely already have in your home can save the day.
Baking soda is readily available in stores and has a variety of handy cleaning uses such as scrubbing stovetops, and it can even be used as an all-natural DIY carpet cleaner. It is also often more affordable than other cleaning options; for example, a 1-pound box of baking soda from Walmart currently costs just under $1. The abrasive nature of this baking go-to means it is also perfect for lifting even the toughest stains from your birdbath, as well as breaking down any grease or oil that may have collected in the water. Additionally, baking soda is not harmful to either humans or animals unless ingested in large amounts. So, as long as you give your birdbath a good rinse after cleaning, your winged friends will be able to enjoy their new, squeaky-clean bath in no time!
How to effectively use baking soda to clean a birdbath
To clean your birdbath using baking soda, first create a paste. Mix about 1/2 cup of baking soda into a bowl and add water until it forms a thick yet spreadable paste. Remove any water from your birdbath, as well as any larger debris like sticks, pine needles, or dead insects; if yours is too heavy to tip, you can use a jug to remove the majority of the liquid and then a cloth to mop up the rest. You may also wish to give the bath an initial wipe to remove larger clumps like moss, which will get in the way of the baking soda. Next, spritz the surface with a small amount of water and spread the baking soda paste over it using a sponge or cloth. You can leave the mixture to sit for about half an hour if your birdbath has some really set-in stains, though it is a good idea to keep an eye on it during this time to ensure no birds accidentally land in the baking soda.
Once the mixture does its work, simply rinse the bath thoroughly with a garden hose. You should also fill the bath up completely and dump it out a couple of times before re-opening it to the bird population, just to make sure that all baking soda residue has been washed away. However, if you need to get rid of persistent green algae on your concrete birdbath, consider a stronger alternative like bleach, though this should always be diluted with water and completely washed away before being refilled for birds.