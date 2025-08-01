The Easiest And Cheapest Way To Clean Your Birdbath To Keep It Looking Like New

Have you noticed your birdbath is getting a little murky? Well, if you're an avid backyard birdwatcher, you likely know that keeping a clean basin is essential for maintaining proper hygiene and fighting off disease for your feathered visitors. But this isn't always an easy task, and it can even make you think twice about having a birdbath in your yard. This is where a classic pantry staple you likely already have in your home can save the day.

Baking soda is readily available in stores and has a variety of handy cleaning uses such as scrubbing stovetops, and it can even be used as an all-natural DIY carpet cleaner. It is also often more affordable than other cleaning options; for example, a 1-pound box of baking soda from Walmart currently costs just under $1. The abrasive nature of this baking go-to means it is also perfect for lifting even the toughest stains from your birdbath, as well as breaking down any grease or oil that may have collected in the water. Additionally, baking soda is not harmful to either humans or animals unless ingested in large amounts. So, as long as you give your birdbath a good rinse after cleaning, your winged friends will be able to enjoy their new, squeaky-clean bath in no time!