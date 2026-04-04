Create A Bird Bath Birds Will Love Out Of An Unexpected Kitchen Item

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The sounds of birds singing and water trickling don't just soothe the soul — studies show they can reduce stress and lift your mood, too. Luckily, you can enjoy both blissful sounds by adding a bubbling bird bath to your yard. Premade bird baths are available in an array of prices and styles, but creating a DIY bird bath is a fun way to personalize your yard while repurposing household items. One unique, perhaps surprising, item you can transform into a bird bubbler is an old kitchen crock.

These stoneware canisters were widely used between the 18th and 20th centuries in the U.S. for food storage and fermentation. While still used for practical purposes, like keeping kitchen utensils organized, crocks have also become vintage pottery pieces displayed in houses and yards as Americana decor.

It only takes a few tools and accessories for a crock to become a custom-built bird oasis, as demonstrated by DIYer Compass Acres. Besides a crock, you'll need a drill with a diamond-tipped bit, a solar pump, a terracotta pot, and several large rocks, including a flagstone rock. The size of the crock doesn't particularly matter – birds generally prefer baths that are low to the ground since it mimics a natural body of water – but make sure it's in good condition, as cracked and dirty crocks can harm birds.