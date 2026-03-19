The Simple Kitchen Utensil Storage Solution That Frees Up Drawer Space

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While they're fairly small and seem innocuous, kitchen utensils can present one of the largest challenges when you're figuring out how to organize your kitchen. They're strangely shaped, which makes it difficult to reach for one quickly when cooking. What's more, you typically need quite a few to actually create the dishes you have in mind. As such, they often end up unceremoniously dumped in a kitchen drawer, ready to pile up, rattle around, and make accessing anything feel nearly impossible. (Looking at you, potato masher). Thankfully, there's a more streamlined solution: hanging up utensils so they're on display. This is perfect for both maximizing a small kitchen and improving your workflow in a large cooking space.

It's time to look at your cabinets. Don't worry — you won't actually have to rearrange your carefully stacked collection of dishes to pull off this organizational idea. Instead, consider using empty space along the side or front of your kitchen cabinets to hold hanging storage for your cooking utensils. While this might take away slightly from your kitchen's sleek look, it will help to keep utensils visible, accessible, and out of the way. Options like this Cozyto LuxTray U1-Pro utensil holder are perfect for this task, but you could also consider using a wall-mounted rack with hooks from Cociat if you only intend to hang a few of your most-used cooking tools. This storage method is similar to the idea behind the thrift flip that keeps kitchen towels off the countertops.