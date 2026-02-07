Your Kitchen Isn't Messy — These 13 Things Are Just Making It Look Cluttered
Kitchens never seem to get any rest. For many of us, it's the first place we shuffle to in the morning for coffee. It's also the perfect spot for meals and gathering after a long day of work. Even with regular tidying, clutter can make a kitchen look and feel messy. Certain everyday items are usually the culprits, from dropped mail to too much fridge artwork. Luckily, addressing the clutter doesn't have to be difficult once you recognize what's to blame.
Although garages are often considered the most cluttered spaces in a home, they aren't the heart of it. When everyday items take over, such as rarely used cooking tools, it can disrupt the feel of the space. And do you really need a sea of decorations? Probably not. Stop your kitchen from looking messy by tackling the following clutter. It could be a great first step to achieving an organized kitchen.
Food items without a home
Most foods get tucked away in either the fridge or a cabinet. However, there are some that seem to feel the counter is their home — such as cereal boxes, loaves of bread, or snacks. A lot of food items in plain sight can make the area look more chaotic. Try to clear space so everything has a designated spot out of sight. If space is an issue, consider organizing the items in baskets or glass containers. Just keep them to a minimum, though.
Drop-zone items
Since the kitchen is such a popular area, it makes sense that it's where everyday items get dropped. A mixture of keys, wallets, sunglasses, and piles of mail can quickly become an eyesore. Put an end to that countertop clutter by providing spots where it can be corralled. Hang hooks in an entryway or set a bowl inside a drawer. Discard junk mail as it comes in, and file bills and important documents elsewhere.
Disorganized fridge
Cold foods stay hidden behind a fridge door. But that doesn't mean they can't add to the feel of a messy kitchen! A refrigerator is oftentimes opened dozens of times a day. When everything is jumbled together, the clutter becomes visible every time the door opens. Go through your fridge and discard expired items, and sort the ones you are keeping. Now, every time you open it up, it won't destroy that clean kitchen feeling.
Sink area
The kitchen sink sees a lot of activity every day. For this reason, things like dish soap, hand soap, cleaners, brushes, and sponges are often left on the ledge. While necessary, these items can still make the area look untidy. Store anything you don't use all the time in a container underneath the sink — such as dish sprays and scouring tools. Consider using decorative dispensers for soaps and a bowl to contain sponges.
Bulk purchases
You can save money by buying your favorite items in bulk. However, you're then left with the dilemma of where to store the hefty packages. Setting them off to the side in the kitchen may seem convenient — but it doesn't exactly enhance the look of the space. Instead, store your bulk items in other places where they can be out of the way, such as in a laundry room or pantry. Add the items to your fridge or cabinet when your supplies are running low.
Lots of dishes
We're not talking about dirty dishes. Those, in fact, would create a messy environment! It's the clean ones left in a drying rack or on a drying mat that look cluttered. Don't let all your hard work go down the drain. Towel drying dishes and putting them away right away can make the space look noticeably cleaner. The extra time and effort could be worth it. But if you're lacking time, just try to empty your rack as soon as possible.
Kitchen supplies you rarely use
You might pull out your potato masher, cheese grater, and handheld juicer from time to time. But keeping rarely used tools in drawers can quickly make them feel overcrowded. If you have items you very occasionally use (but still want to keep), gather them into a bin that can be stored in another spot. Larger items, like party platters or oversized chip bowls, can be placed inside a closet or on a shelf in another room.
Refrigerator display
Your fridge door may seem like an incredible spot to hang important notes, drawings, photos, and awards. If you're looking to tone the clutter down, this is an area you probably want to address. Don't overwhelm your fridge's surface with papers. Keeping the surface simple helps avoid visual clutter. Find other areas in your home to proudly display artwork and accomplishments. Use a desk calendar to jot down appointments and events.
Coffee mugs
Many coffee lovers end up accumulating a plethora of mugs. Some even hang them up as part of their home coffee station. The downside is that mugs are awkwardly-shaped and take up a lot of room. Whether you display your mugs in your kitchen or hide them away in a cabinet, they can look cluttered if there are a great deal of them. To help, consider donating ones you know you'll never reach for when brewing a cup of Joe.
Decor, decor, and more decor
With how much time we spend in our kitchens, it's nice to surround ourselves with decor items that we genuinely adore. But if they're taking over your walls and kitchen surfaces, you might want to pare back. Too much decor can make the room feel cluttered. Plus, it can steal much-needed workspace. Set out a few of your favorite pieces, then rotate others in anytime you want to switch up the look.
Alcohol bottles
If you keep bottles of alcohol on the counter, there's a good chance it'll look cluttered if space is limited. Not to mention, there may also be gifted bottles you'll never actually use. Try to clear up room in a cabinet for the bottles you know you'll enjoy. As for the others, consider giving them to a friend or neighbor who likes to host shindigs.
Portable appliances
Lots of people keep small appliances on their countertops — from toasters to slow cookers. The reality is, they may be taking up more space than you'd like to sacrifice. It doesn't mean you have to ditch them completely. Ideally, find a convenient cabinet to store commonly used appliances. Ones you barely use, like that old smoothie machine, can be stored elsewhere if needed. Reducing the number of appliances left out, even to just one or two, can make a noticeable difference.
Your kitchen table
Ah, the old kitchen table. While its main purpose is for dining, it can also be used for homework, art projects, and as a spot to set random "stuff." If this sounds like your table, it's probably contributing to the cluttered look. A table that's too large for the space can also add to the cluttered feel. Even clunky chairs can take up more room than necessary. If possible, keep it cleaned off and don't overdo it with decorative table items.