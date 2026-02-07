Your Kitchen Isn't Messy — These 13 Things Are Just Making It Look Cluttered

Kitchens never seem to get any rest. For many of us, it's the first place we shuffle to in the morning for coffee. It's also the perfect spot for meals and gathering after a long day of work. Even with regular tidying, clutter can make a kitchen look and feel messy. Certain everyday items are usually the culprits, from dropped mail to too much fridge artwork. Luckily, addressing the clutter doesn't have to be difficult once you recognize what's to blame.

Although garages are often considered the most cluttered spaces in a home, they aren't the heart of it. When everyday items take over, such as rarely used cooking tools, it can disrupt the feel of the space. And do you really need a sea of decorations? Probably not. Stop your kitchen from looking messy by tackling the following clutter. It could be a great first step to achieving an organized kitchen.