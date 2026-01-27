The Stylish Dollar Tree Storage Hack That Puts An End To Countertop Clutter

Countertops are sometimes the place where things simply end up when there's nowhere else to store them. It doesn't matter if the kitchen or bathroom has loads of counter space; there will always be something to fill it. One good way to get motivated is with a little home organization and storage inspiration, and this DIY Dollar Tree storage hack by @yourgirljazzy34 on TikTok offers plenty of both.

There's no cutting, sawing, or drilling needed. This is simply a project for a hot glue gun and a few minutes of your free time. Having dedicated spaces to store your things is one of those decluttering hacks to get your home more organized. If your house doesn't have enough storage space, just do what you can to make your own once you've unloaded things you no longer need or want.

This homemade clutter-containment system is made from four Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers and two Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards, all from Dollar Tree. Check the store's aisles for Crafter's Square Hot Glue Sticks if you're out of those, too. Keep in mind, though, that the store doesn't currently carry hot glue guns.