The Stylish Dollar Tree Storage Hack That Puts An End To Countertop Clutter
Countertops are sometimes the place where things simply end up when there's nowhere else to store them. It doesn't matter if the kitchen or bathroom has loads of counter space; there will always be something to fill it. One good way to get motivated is with a little home organization and storage inspiration, and this DIY Dollar Tree storage hack by @yourgirljazzy34 on TikTok offers plenty of both.
There's no cutting, sawing, or drilling needed. This is simply a project for a hot glue gun and a few minutes of your free time. Having dedicated spaces to store your things is one of those decluttering hacks to get your home more organized. If your house doesn't have enough storage space, just do what you can to make your own once you've unloaded things you no longer need or want.
This homemade clutter-containment system is made from four Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers and two Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards, all from Dollar Tree. Check the store's aisles for Crafter's Square Hot Glue Sticks if you're out of those, too. Keep in mind, though, that the store doesn't currently carry hot glue guns.
Making simple, stylish storage for your counterop spaces
Dollar Tree DIY win ✨ I used 2 mini cutting boards + 4 plastic drawers and turned them into a cute, functional storage piece 😍 Perfect for coffee + tea stations, skincare, vanity organization, or makeup storage. Budget DIYs are my favorite! #DollarTreeDIY #DollarTreeHacks #DollarTreeFinds #BudgetDIY #HomeOrganization @Dollar Tree♬ I Run - HAVEN. & Kaitlin Aragon
The cutting board's design makes this project so easy to put together because it has no handle, and its size is ideal for housing two side-by-side organizer drawers. Each clear drawer is five inches wide and long and 1.75 inches deep, offering space to store things such as tea bags, K-cups, measuring spoons, and other kitchen odds and ends.
Once your glue gun and its glue stick are warm, place a couple dabs of glue along the side of one of the organizers, then press that organizer to the side of another. Add dots of glue atop each of those joined organizers, then set one more organizer atop each of them. Center the assembly atop one of the cutting boards; mark the board with pencil if you need some visual help for an even alignment. Once you're happy with the layout, lift the organizers, dab some glue around their undersides, then press them into position on the cutting board. Add more glue to the top of the organizer assembly, then press the other cutting board onto them to create the top, which can also double as a shelf.
If you find yourself enjoying the process whipping up your own solutions to countertop clutter, clear up your kitchen space with another Dollar Tree hack that uses cake pans.